North America's Network Encryption Market (2018-2024): Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|April 4, 2019 11:26 AM EDT
The "North America Network Encryption Market (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Network Encryption Market is expected to witness market growth of 10% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024).
Major vertical systems like telecoms and IT, BFSI, the media and entertainment and government, focused on using their platform to implement network encryption. The technologically advanced region, North America, holds the biggest network encryption market as per the regions segment of the network encryption market. North America owns developed economies including the US and Canada.
In terms of government regulations and compliance, the North American market offers suitable platforms for companies and SMEs. Enterprises are thus growing at a rapid pace and largely demand network encryption. For that reason, North America is the holder of the largest market size across the worldwide network encryption market.
Enterprises in the North America are also consistently executing high-end business strategies to reap exponential revenues, thereby escalating their network encryption business across the region. Furthermore, the region has substantial IT expertise and expandable IT infrastructure. Consequently, enterprises tend to enhance their Capital Expenditures (CapEx) and Operational Expenditure (OpEx).
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, BMC software, CA Technologies, Riverbed technology, SolarWinds Inc., Nokia Corporation, Micro Focus, and Kentik.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 North America Network Encryption Market, by Transmission Type
1.4.2 North America Network Encryption Market, by Data Rate
1.4.3 North America Network Encryption Market, by Component
1.4.4 North America Network Encryption Market, by Organization Size
1.4.5 North America Network Encryption Market, by End User
1.4.6 North America Network Encryption Market, by Country
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.1.4 Players Outlook for the Market
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Market Analysis
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players
Chapter 4. North America Network Encryption Market by Transmission Type
4.1.1 North America Network Encryption Optical Transmission Market by Country
4.1.2 North America Network Encryption Traditional Transmission Market by Country
4.1.3 North America Network Encryption Market by Traditional Transmission Type
Chapter 5. North America Network Encryption Market by Data Rate
5.1.1 North America Network Encryption Greater Than 10g & Less Than 40g Market by Country
5.1.2 North America Network Encryption Greater Than 40g & Less Than 100g Market by Country
5.1.3 North America Network Encryption Less Than 10g Market by Country
5.1.4 North America Other Data Rate Network Encryption Market by Country
Chapter 6. North America Network Encryption Market by Component
6.1.1 North America Network Encryption Hardware Market by Country
6.1.2 North America Network Encryption Platform Market by Country
6.1.3 North America Network Encryption Services Market by Country
Chapter 7. North America Network Encryption Market by Organization Size
7.1.1 North America Large Enterprises Network Encryption Market by Country
7.1.2 North America Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Network Encryption Market by Country
Chapter 8. North America Network Encryption Market by End User
8.1.1 North America Telecom & IT Network Encryption Market by Country
8.1.2 North America BFSI Network Encryption Market by Country
8.1.3 North America Media & Entertainment Network Encryption Market by Country
8.1.4 North America Government Network Encryption Market by Country
8.1.5 North America Others Network Encryption Market by Country
Chapter 9. North America Network Encryption Market by Country
9.1 Introduction
9.2 US Network Encryption Market
9.3 Canada Network Encryption Market
9.4 Mexico Network Encryption Market
9.5 Rest of North America Network Encryption Market
Chapter 10. Company profiles
10.1 IBM Corporation
10.2 Cisco Systems
10.3 Juniper Networks Inc.
10.4 BMC Software (KKR & Co. Inc.)
10.5 CA Technologies
10.6 Riverbed Technology
10.7 SolarWinds Inc.
10.8 Nokia Corporation
10.9 Micro Focus
10.1 Kentik
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f523x
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005534/en/
