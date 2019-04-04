Nimble, Microsoft Gold Partner + Simply Mail Solutions Bring Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 to UK Customers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Nimble – the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite – today announced a partnership with Simply Mail Solutions, (SMS) Ltd., a Microsoft Gold Distribution Partner and world-class managed cloud service provider. The partnership addresses small to mid-sized enterprises’ (SMEs) or small to mid-sized businesses’ (SMBs) need for an easy-to-implement, easy-to-use contact relationship manager. Newly available to Simply Mail Solutions’ 4,500 small- and mid-sized customers, Nimble provides an intelligent, intuitive way for teams of 2-25 people to cultivate their sales, marketing, and business networks without the high cost or complexities of an enterprise CRM solution.
The partnership is enabled by Microsoft’s partner-to-partner cloud marketplace in Partner Center. In pilot since 2017, the program makes it easy for partners to sell, provision, and bill Microsoft customers for third-party solutions that address specific business needs.
Nimble Contact Management Features for Office 365 Workgroups
Backed by SMS’s latest cloud technology, 24/7 UK Support, and highly-qualified engineers, Nimble enables Microsoft Office 365 users to cultivate relationships in authentic and meaningful ways, without ever leaving their inbox.
- Nimble ties all your contacts together. It combines social contacts with individual email users’ contacts, emails, and calendars from Outlook (desktop and mobile) and Office 365 in an easy-to-use contact relationship manager.
- It fills the gap between Office 365, Dynamics, and more. For customers with more complex environments, Nimble syncs contacts from Microsoft Dynamics, social media, and more than 160 SaaS-based solutions.
- Nimble empowers teams to connect more effectively by enriching contacts automatically with social context and business insights.
- It automates administrative tasks: Nimble tracks email and Twitter engagement history as people work, freeing them from tedious data entry in the CRM.
- Nimble is easily accessible anywhere you need it: Nimble delivers team profiles in the inbox, calendars, and contacts as well as across the web, on social platforms, and in cloud-based business applications.
“Virtually all our customers need a contact relationship management platform like Nimble that centralizes and shares customer knowledge across the organization so teams can treat every contact like a VIP,” said SMS CEO Colin Smith. “Depending on the customer’s environment, Nimble can either work as a stand-alone CRM for Office 365, Outlook and Outlook mobile, or as an intelligent add-in to popular SaaS sales, marketing, accounting, and customer service applications.”
“We are delighted to combine the power of Nimble with SMS’s unbeatable combination of premier cloud technology, 24/7 UK support, and highly qualified engineers,” said Kevin Turner, Nimble’s Head of Strategic Partner Development. “Our partnership empowers customers to gather contact relationship data under one roof, automate data enrichment and data entry, and effectively communicate with customers and prospects within a scalable, secure, and constantly connected environment.”
Resources:
- Nimble + Office 365 overview
- Microsoft’s Partner to Partner Marketplace Announcement
- Nimble Blog Post
ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the simple, smart CRM platform that Office 365 and G Suite users trust to find prospects, nurture relationships, and close more deals — all without leaving their inbox. Thousands of people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 160 SaaS business applications.
Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” by many experts, including CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the seventh consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time and Small Business Sales and Marketing CRM Users Choice Awards winner by Fit Small Business. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights everywhere you work. Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today, or learn more at Nimble.com.
Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was recently voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.
ABOUT SIMPLY MAIL SOLUTIONS – SMS is a Microsoft Gold Partner delivering cloud services since 2006. Over 4,500 business with more than 27,000 mailboxes rely on SMS to maintain constant connectivity to their email and other Microsoft Business Cloud offerings in a secure, scalable environment. For more information, visit https://simplymailsolutions.com/about.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005055/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 4, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT