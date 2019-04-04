Former White House CIO to Keynote Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference

|By Business Wire
Former White House CIO and CEO of Fortalice Solutions Theresa Payton will keynote the inaugural Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference, taking place 20-21 November 2019, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City, NY, USA.
Payton is a globally respected cybersecurity expert helping organizations work through challenges in Internet security, cybercrime, fraud mitigation and data breaches. Drawing from her extensive experience in the public and private sector in cybersecurity consulting and incident response and crisis management, Payton will speak on the intersection of the workplace and emerging technologies in her session, “Hype or Reality? Your Workplace and Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, & the Internet of Things.” As the first female to serve as White House Chief Information Officer, Payton oversaw IT operations for the U.S. President and his staff from 2006 to 2008. Currently, Payton provides expert guidance in her role as founder, president and CEO of the cybersecurity company Fortalice Solutions, LLC, and as co-founder of Dark3, a cybersecurity product company. She has also been recently featured as the Deputy Director of Intelligence Operations in a new reality show, Hunted, and has been a frequent guest on programs like the Today Show, Good Morning America, BBC TV News and Radio, and NPR.
In addition, British author and journalist Jamie Bartlett will close the event as a keynote speaker. He has expertise in cybersecurity and online privacy, internet cultures and social media, as well as the Dark Net, which he learned while embedded within these hidden internet subcultures and communities during the research for his book, The Dark Net. Bartlett is also the author of Radicals Chasing Utopia: Inside the Rogue Movements Trying to Change the World and The People vs. Tech. He also presented the BBC documentary series, The Secrets of Silicon Valley.
Bartlett currently serves as Head of the Violence and Extremism Programme and the Centre for the Analysis of Social Media at the think-tank Demos, where he has researched and written extensively about radical political parties and movements across Europe. He also writes on the issues of the impact of technology and the internet on politics and society for the Telegraph and for several other publications.
The inaugural Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference will gather thousands of business technology leaders and cybersecurity professionals to learn, share insights and guidance, and network with industry experts and peers.
“We have partnered with Infosecurity to set the standard for knowledge and learning needed by those on the information and cyber front lines, and for those building the cybersecurity workforce that’s in critical demand today,” said Rob Clyde, CISM, ISACA Board Chair. “We are looking forward to kicking off this event and providing a valuable platform for industry professionals.”
The event will leverage ISACA’s Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX) community, solutions and experience conducting expert workshop series, certification preparation sessions, as well as Infosecurity Group’s expertise in creating immersive event series and exhibitions worldwide in the infosecurity industry.
Attendees of the event can expect more than 120 exhibitors as well as a diverse line-up of activities—many of which provide the opportunity to earn CPE credits—including:
- Innovation Sessions
- Inspiring keynote speakers
- Geek Street
- Interactive threat-modeling workshops
- Cyber skills challenges
- The popular Cyber Soiree reception
Registration for the Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference is now open. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com/. Registrants can receive a discount by using promotion code SPRING250.
About ISACA
Now in its 50th anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by information and technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its 460,000 engaged professionals—including its 140,000 members—in information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI® Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
About Infosecurity Group
With 20+ years of experience in providing year-round education and networking opportunities for visitors, solution providers and thought-leaders alike, the Infosecurity Group brings the global information security community together in person, in print and online (infosecurityeurope.com/about/infosecurity-group/). Featuring the award-winning Infosecurity Magazine and 8 established events around the globe, we help over 300,000+ security professionals to reach “everyone and everything you need to know about information security.”
