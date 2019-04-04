Windstream Launches Next-Generation Kinetic TV Service in Nebraska

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
April 4, 2019 12:01 PM EDT
Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, today announced the introduction of its own app-based television product, Kinetic TV, its answer to Lincoln consumers’ demand for network entertainment and local channels, and the freedom and flexibility to watch TV when and where they wish. Kinetic TV service will be available in Lincoln, as well as 14 other cities across the state: Adams, Clatonia, Cortland, Davey, Denton, Fairbury, Hallam, Hastings, Hickman, Malcolm, Martell, Pickrell, Wilber and York.
“Customers today want access to their favorite shows, movies and local programming from anywhere,” said Brad Hedrick, president of Windstream operations in Nebraska. “Our new Kinetic TV service offers just that. Kinetic TV combines the best of television, movies, and local news and programming, across all televisions and personal devices, making it easier than ever to watch TV how you want.”
Kinetic TV gives Windstream residential customers access to live broadcasts, on-demand video, catch-up TV and network DVR for their televisions or Internet-connected viewing devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. It’s a collaboration between Windstream and MOBITV, a global leader in app-based broadcast and video delivery solutions, and its MOBITV CONNECT™ product.
Kinetic TV Viewing
- Choose from multiple packages that include popular networks such as Lifetime, USA and HGTV, with the option to access premium networks (STARZ, Encore and PiXL).
- Local broadcasts are part of the subscription package.
Kinetic TV Replay
- Instantly watch any missed shows, movies and sports up to 72 hours after they air from the Kinetic TV app.
- Never worry about forgetting to record a show.
Kinetic Cloud DVR
- Enjoy the freedom to access your recordings on the go.
- Store more content and record more shows at the same time.
Kinetic Video On-Demand
- Choose from over 10,000 VOD movies and shows available in our library.
- Binge shows and movies from your favorite networks.
Kinetic TV requires a Kinetic Internet subscription with speeds of 10 Mbps or greater.
Kinetic by Windstream provides services to residential and business customers in 18 states. The Kinetic suite of services includes high-speed Internet, entertainment, phone and security products for homes and businesses. To learn more about Kinetic by Windstream, please visit kinetic.windstream.com.
About Windstream
Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small- and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. More information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.
