ExaGrid Reports Record Bookings and Revenue for Q1-2019

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
April 4, 2019 12:24 PM EDT
ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, today announced record first-quarter bookings and revenue for Q1-2019. ExaGrid grew both the bookings and revenue percentage over the same quarter of the prior year, continuing its trend of progressive growth.
“This was our best first-quarter bookings and revenue in the history of the company,” said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. “IT professionals that deal with the day-to-day complexities of data backup and recovery understand the unique value that ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture with a Landing Zone brings to their data center environment as well as the resulting impact that value has on the business as a whole.”
In addition to record Q1 bookings and revenue, ExaGrid achieved the following:
- Increased its worldwide labor coverage in Argentina, Colombia, Dubai, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey.
- Additional integrations with Veeam Software and Zerto.
- Expanded relationship with HYCU to further its penetration into organizations deploying Nutanix with ESXi and AHV.
- Enhanced software so that appliances can sit behind Commvault deduplication and further deduplicate Commvault data by an additional 3X greatly reducing the storage costs behind Commvault. This allows Commvault deduplication to remain turned on.
- Received recognition as a “finalist” for the Network Computing Awards.
Unlike first-generation deduplication solutions that were either built into a backup application media server or into a scale-up storage appliance, ExaGrid delivers the backup industry’s only true scale-out architecture with data deduplication. It is typically half the cost of the large brand solutions and also improves backup and restore performance by combining Adaptive Deduplication with a unique landing zone.
As the market matures, customers are understanding the performance degradation that data deduplication can have on backup unless a solution is intentionally architected to prevent any such impact. All deduplication solutions reduce storage and WAN bandwidth to a degree, but only ExaGrid solves the three inherent compute problems to achieve faster backups, restores, and VM boots by leveraging its unique landing zone, adaptive deduplication, and scale-out architecture.
“First-generation deduplication solutions can be cost prohibitive for backup storage and are also slow for backups, restores, and VM boots, which is why over 80% of ExaGrid’s newly-acquired customers are replacing Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce, and the Veritas NetBackup 5200/5300 series of appliances with ExaGrid,” Andrews said.
All backup storage vendors reduce storage and bandwidth to varying degrees but provide slow ingest rates because they perform data deduplication ‘inline.’ In addition, because they only store deduplicated data, restore speeds and VM boots are also very slow. Because ExaGrid has eliminated the three compute challenges inherent to backup storage with data deduplication, ExaGrid’s ingest rate is 6X faster – and restores/VM boots are up to 20X faster – than its closest competitor. Unlike the first generation vendors that only add capacity as data grows, ExaGrid appliances add compute with capacity, ensuring that the backup window remains fixed in length. Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which holistically addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage.
ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 360, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005631/en/
