L’ultima acquisizione di Boyd Corp: PiMEMS, azienda specializzata nello sviluppo di microtecnologie a base di titanio

|April 4, 2019 12:47 PM EDT
Boyd Corporation, leader del settore quanto a soluzioni per la gestione termica e la protezione e la sigillatura di ambienti, ha annunciato oggi l’acquisizione di PiMEMS, un’avanzata organizzazione di ricerca e sviluppo impegnata nello sviluppo di dispositivi ultra sottili e microtecnologie a base di titanio. L’acquisizione è strategicamente allineata con l’impegno di Boyd nei confronti dell’innovazione e della promozione dell’elettronica di prossima generazione.
PiMEMS apporterà alla società il proprio portafoglio di proprietà intellettuale per la fabbricazione di micrometalli e nanometalli, con attenzione specialistica rivolta alle leghe di titanio, per la costruzione di microdispositivi in metallo. Stiamo assistendo a una tendenza verso la progettazione di dispositivi di dimensioni sempre più ridotte e sempre più leggeri rispondenti a requisiti prestazionali sempre più rigorosi. La tecnologia di PiMEMS si rivelerà pertanto preziosissima nella progettazione e nella produzione di dispositivi microelettronici ad elevate prestazioni e soluzioni termiche ultrasottili in grado di superare le esigenze in continua evoluzione in termini di prestazioni.
“Boyd si propone di investire in tecnologie lungimiranti che sono in linea con gli obiettivi e le esigenze future dei suoi clienti. I nostri clienti sono leader globali nei loro rispettivi settori. La nostra missione consiste non solo nel tenerci al passo con le loro esigenze e i loro requisiti, bensì anche nel prevedere eventuali ostacoli in ambito progettistico e offrir loro prontamente delle soluzioni che garantiscono il successo futuro”, ha dichiarato Mitch Aiello, amministratore delegato di Boyd. “Le industrie spazianti dal settore aerospaziale a quello dei dispositivi elettronici mobili stanno richiedendo dispositivi sempre più potenti in configurazioni più snelle, il che si traduce nella domanda di soluzioni per la gestione termica più leggere e compatte con prestazioni termiche superiori. Abbiamo potenziato le nostre risorse ineguagliate nel settore per la ricerca e lo sviluppo aggiungendovi un vasto portafoglio di microtecnologie a base di titanio che permettono la realizzazione di soluzioni termiche con prestazioni superiori che sono più leggere e più sottili di qualsiasi altro prodotto rinvenibile nel mercato”.
L’aggiunta delle capacità di PiMEMS andrà a consolidare ulteriormente le già robuste attività di ricerca e sviluppo di Boyd nel ramo dei dispositivi di raffreddamento ad alte prestazioni ultra sottili. L’impegno di Boyd nei confronti dell’innovazione garantisce la sua capacità di supportare appieno i piani di crescita dei suoi clienti in ambito tecnologico e l’accelerazione dei tempi cdi commercializzazione per le applicazioni di prossima generazione. Il nuovo team opera ora presso la divisione di Boyd specializzata in prodotti per la gestione termica, Aavid, ove le sue competenze integreranno e rafforzeranno quelle dei team preesistenti addetti alla progettazione e l’ampio portafoglio di tecnologie di Boyd.
Informazioni su Boyd Corporation
Boyd Corporation è un fornitore di portata globale di soluzioni per la gestione termica e la sigillatura di ambienti essenziali per i prodotti che fanno funzionare il mondo. La società, che opera in diversi mercati su scala globale ed è specializzata nell’ingegnerizzazione e progettazione, nella produzione e nella gestione della catena di approvvigionamento, si adopera allo scopo di soddisfare in maniera proattiva le esigenze dei clienti nei seguenti settori: elettronica, informatica mobile, tecnologie medicali, trasporti, aerospaziale e altri settori B2B e cruciali per i consumatori. L’ampia gamma di soluzioni diversificate e complesse di Boyd genera valore aggiuntivo a favore dei clienti globali mediante l’ottimizzazione delle prestazioni e dell’efficienza dei prodotti, la prevenzione di avarie impreviste a carico dei dispositivi, la minimizzazione del deterioramento fisico e il prolungamento del ciclo di vita dei prodotti con tempi di progettazione rapidi che permettono di accelerare i tempi di commercializzazione, il tutto disponibile in tre continenti.
Boyd Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions (Una società, molte soluzioni). Visitateci all’indirizzo www.boydcorp.com.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005664/it/
