Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market 2019 - The Steadily Growing Oil & Gas Industry Worldwide is Driving Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
|
|April 4, 2019 01:07 PM EDT
The "Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fiber optic sensors market is set to exhibit CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Fiber optic sensing has emerged as a prevalent technology across numerous industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, civil, manufacturing, and energy. These sensors are capable of measuring a wide variety of parameters including strain, temperature, internal and applied loads, deflection, liquid level and more.
Today, fiber optic sensors can be used to measure more than 60 parameters, availing a wide range of application area. Fiber optic sensors are low cost, lightweight, robust, immune to electromagnetic interference and capable of functioning in harsh environments. Unlike conventional electrical sensors, fiber optic sensors can be positioned close to large EMI sources as well as structures that are prone to lightning strikes.
The overall fiber optic sensors market is segmented based on product type, material, end-user and geography. Based on the product type, the fiber optic sensors market is led by intrinsic sensors accounting for more 2/3rd of the total market value. Further, based on end-user, industrial manufacturing & processing segment leads the fiber optic sensors market. In the following years, the oil & gas segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market.
Fiber optic sensors have offered a viable solution for well and reservoir surveillance in the oil and gas industry. These sensors are being widely deployed in the oil and gas sector for measuring temperature, chemical composition, pressure, acoustics, and strain. With rising subsea processing and increasing requirement of system monitoring, there has been a growing demand for optical fibers with longer transmission distances and higher bandwidth.
On the basis of geography, North America dominated the overall fiber optic sensors market with a share of nearly 34% in the year 2017. The regional market growth is primarily governed by the presence of sophisticated industrial manufacturing & processing sector. The Asia Pacific is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market growth in the Asia Pacific is estimated to be supported by the rapidly growing industrial sector in China and India.
Some of the major companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Halliburton CO, Fiso Technologies, Inc., OMRON Corporation, OmniSens S.A., Opsens Oil and Gas, Deltex Medical Group PLC, Finisar Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Luna Innovations Inc., Ziebel AS, OptaSense (QinetiQ Company), AP Sensing GmbH, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Petrospec Engineering Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., AFL Group, SCHOTT AG, TE Connectivity and others.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Scope and Description
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.4 Market Segmentation
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market
2.1.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.1.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market, by Material, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.1.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.1.4 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising Industrial Manufacturing & Processing Sector Worldwide
3.2.1.2 Steadily Growing Oil & Gas Industry Worldwide
3.2.1.3 Superior Benefits and Convenient Designs
3.2.2 Market Restraint
3.2.2.1 Established Conventional Sensors Market
3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017
3.4 Market Positioning of Key Fiber Optic Sensors Vendors, 2017
Chapter 4 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market, by Product Type
4.1 Overview
4.2 Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors
4.3 Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors
Chapter 5 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market, by Material
5.1 Overview
5.2 Glass Fiber Optic Sensors
5.3 Plastic Fiber Optic Sensors
Chapter 6 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market, by End-user
6.1 Overview
6.2 Industrial Manufacturing & Processing
6.3 Oil & Gas
6.4 Energy & Utilities
6.5 Healthcare
6.6 Automotive & Transportation
6.7 Defense
Chapter 7 North America Fiber Optic Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 8 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Fiber Optic Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 ABB Ltd.
11.2 AFL Group
11.3 AP Sensing GmbH
11.4 Deltex Medical Group PLC
11.5 Finisar Corporation
11.6 Fiso Technologies Inc.
11.7 Halliburton CO
11.8 Luna Innovations Inc.
11.9 OmniSens S.A.
11.10 OMRON Corporation
11.11 Opsens Inc.
11.12 OptaSense (QinetiQ Company)
11.13 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
11.14 Petrospec Engineering Inc.
11.15 Schlumberger Ltd.
11.16 SCHOTT AG
11.17 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
11.18 TE Connectivity
11.19 Ziebel AS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnmjf7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005684/en/
