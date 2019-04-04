|By Business Wire
In a rewarding and collaborative partnership, Globality and Silicon Valley-based digital agency WebEnertia announced today that they have clinched three Advertising Awards (ADDYs) at the 2019 American Advertising Federation-Silicon Valley ADDY Awards for its recently redesigned website.
Globality.com Wins Highest Honor at American Advertising Awards (Silicon Valley) Staying True to Its Mission Statement (Photo: Business Wire)
Not only a recognition of the creative and collaborative work that is made possible with the Globality Platform, the awards are also a huge nod towards Globality’s mission to create opportunities in which small and medium-sized service providers can compete, thrive and win on a merit-based system.
“WebEnertia competes in both a region and sector that produces a lot of quality web and digital content every year, so to take home a Gold ADDY and Best of Show Statue for digital experience is an outstanding and significant achievement,” added Danny Halvorson, creative director at WebEnertia.
Leveraging its AI-powered Smart Sourcing technology, Globality disrupts the way businesses buy and sell services — replacing the analog RFP (Request for Proposal) process and connects global enterprises to the best service providers at the right price for every project.
“Our goal in redesigning the website was to bring to life the innovation that Globality embodies, and I am ecstatic that we were able to showcase that through creative means. The awards are testament to the quality that can be expected from small service providers, the value that Globality’s Platform offers, and the value of effective collaborative work,” explained Globality Chief Marketing Officer Erez Yereslove.
The updated Globality.com showcases Globality’s core product offerings and brand story in an intuitive and engaging manner. The project won Globality.com three awards in the User Experience category, including the highest honor, the Best of Show ADDY.
About Globality
Co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo, Globality is a Menlo Park-headquartered tech company revolutionizing how sourcing and collaboration with service providers works. The Globality Platform utilizes AI-powered Smart Sourcing technology that supports companies in creating project briefs and extracting and analyzing data to match them with the right service providers for every project. Most recently, Globality raised $100 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding over four years ago to $172 million. For more information, visit Globality’s website.
About WebEnertia
WebEnertia is a full-service Silicon Valley digital agency with offices in San Jose and San Francisco. With over 20 years’ experience in delivering award-winning results for its clients, WebEnertia specializes in building strategic digital brand and web experiences for B2B technology companies. Clients include Cisco Systems, Intel, McAfee, and Riverbed. www.webenertia.com.
About the American Advertising Federation-Silicon Valley ADDY Awards
Held annually, this award phase is the first of a three-tier, national competition with entrants vying to compete at the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.
