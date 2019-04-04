Daifuku Wynright to Showcase New Solutions at ProMat 2019

|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 01:36 PM EDT
ProMat 2019, the biennial trade show for manufacturing and supply chain industry will be bringing together solution providers from across the world, driving digital supply chains innovations. Wynright Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America, will be exhibiting at booth S659 at the upcoming ProMat show from April 8-11, 2019, at Chicago’s McCormick Place.
Daifuku Wynright will be announcing the launch of its cross-belt unit sorter for North America and displaying components of the new sorter at ProMat. Cross-belt sorters are used to sort fragile and/or high friction items, parcels and cartons at high speeds. A working demonstration sorter is planned for display at the Daifuku Innovation Center in Bolingbrook, IL by the end of 2019. The Daifuku cross-belt sorter is planned for release in the North American market in 2020.
Additionally, on display will be a shuttle-cart, one of the major components of the “Shuttle Rack M”, Daifuku’s mini-load automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). The “Shuttle Rack M” is a high throughput vehicle-type AS/RS designed to provide dense storage and sorting function by group or by certain sequence, making it perfect for load sequencing. Each vehicle is controlled by one dedicated controller. It is perfect as a buffer for a number of areas, including before shipping, merging, or palletizing, between picking and sorting, and picking inventory. The Shuttle Rack M handles multiple load sizes and can handle cartons, totes, and trays.
In-booth demonstrations will also include the latest Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) technology. Model 100ST, utilizing “Natural Feature Navigation” coupled with “Inertial Navigation” which allows the AGV to continue traveling when fixed obstacles are not available to navigate from a natural feature, will be demonstrating an automated pick to pallet application. Daifuku’s “Natural Feature Navigation” can run on its own or be paired with our “Inertial or Laser Navigation” depending on the type of AGV being used and the specific application. The SmartCart® AGV line includes various vehicles designed to move loads from 10 to 10,000 pounds.
An interactive kiosk will showcase the company’s material handling solutions and technologies, including robotics, conveyor and sortation, fulfillment solutions, AGVs & AGCs, ASRS, Warehouse Execution Software (WES) solutions, and post-sale support and services. A 16’x9’ video screen displaying Daifuku Wynright’s newest technologies will also be part of the booth.
“As a premier trade show for the region ProMat guarantees a platform to engage with a captivating audience looking for disruptive and innovative solutions to address their supply chain and manufacturing challenges. At Wynright we strive for excellence when partnering with our clients to offer optimum solutions that are effective, flexible and scalable. ProMat give us an opportunity to demonstrate our material handling and logistics technologies, and solutions. This is an important platform for us and we are very happy to be a part of this,” said Kevin Ambrose, Daifuku Wynright president and CEO.
SmartCart is a registered trademark of the Jervis B. Webb Company, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America.
About Wynright Corporation:
Wynright Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company, is a leading provider of intelligent material handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These include leading-edge conveyor and sortation systems, voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), mezzanines, and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and support.
Since its founding in 1972, Wynright has been a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, showing them how to use their space more efficiently to deliver improved productivity, today and tomorrow.
About Daifuku North America Holding Company:
Daifuku North America Holding Company is based in Novi, Michigan, with sales and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line Services, Inc. (ELS), and Wynright Corporation and is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and service of innovative material handling technology such as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors, baggage handling systems, cleanroom systems and airport maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in integrated systems used in a variety of industries, including automotive, airport, semiconductor, flat panel, food/beverage, warehousing and manufacturing.
