Snap Inc. Introduces “App Stories” for Third-Party Apps

By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) today announced new Snap Kit capabilities and partnerships, including App Stories, which lets Snapchatters create custom Stories for partner apps, directly from Snapchat. Additionally, the company announced new partners across the Snap Kit ecosystem.
Snap Kit launched in June 2018 as a new way to help partners and developers grow their apps by integrating Snapchat’s most popular features. Partners can now bring many of the best Snapchat features into their own apps, as well as integrate their apps into the Snapchat experience. More than 200 apps have integrated with Snap Kit to date.
Like all Snap products, Snap Kit was designed with a privacy-centric approach: Snap does not share demographic information or friend lists with third-party developers.
App Stories
With App Stories, developers can invite their own community to create custom Stories for their platforms, right from the Snapchat app. Through the all-new App Stories offering, developers can now leverage Snapchat’s camera engagement to enrich the experiences on their own apps.
- Tinder - Tinder is making it easier for their users to update their profiles more often with personal, engaging Stories. Tinder and Snapchat users will be able to send a Snap to a new "My Tinder Story" option right from within the Snapchat app, adding that specific Snap directly to their Tinder profile.
- Houseparty - Houseparty, a face-to-face social network, is integrating App Stories to help friends connect, even when they aren’t all able to group video chat.
- Adventure Aide - With Story Kit, Adventure Aide’s local community guides can post Stories from their adventures directly to the app, helping users discover their outdoor activities and sign up for adventure.
These integrations will launch throughout 2019.
Bitmoji Kit
Bitmoji Kit enables Snapchatters to bring their Bitmoji with them to even more app experiences.
- Fitbit - Beginning today, Fitbit is bringing Bitmoji off of the phone and onto the wrist for the first time ever to make getting healthy more fun. Bitmojis can be displayed on Fitbit smartwatch clock faces, including the new Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, and dynamically update throughout the day.
- Venmo - Coming soon, Venmo is integrating Bitmojis into its payments app. Customers will be able to seamlessly “say it with Bitmoji” when writing payment notes to accompany their Venmo transactions.
Creative Kit
Creative Kit invites developers to design and build their custom, branded Stickers, Filters, links, and more that can be shared from their own apps right into the Snap Camera, where they become a part of Snapchatters’ conversations. Creative Kit integrations offer partners both free distribution within Snapchat and attribution back to their app or site.
Partners live today or coming soon include:
- Anchor - Anchor is democratizing audio by providing the easiest way for anyone to create and distribute a podcast. Share a Sticker featuring the podcast you just posted, driving tune-in from friends and fans.
- Anghami - Snapchatters in the Middle East can now share their favorite music with their friends right from the Snap Camera.
- Breaker - Breaker is a social podcast app, designed to make listening, discovering, and sharing great podcast episodes with friends easy and fun. Share a Sticker directly from the Snapchat camera with your friends on Snapchat.
- GoFundMe - From the GoFundMe app, Snapchatters can easily link to Snapchat to record a Snap to promote the cause and send to friends. Recipients can get involved with one simple swipe up.
- JioSaavn - Share what you’re listening to on India’s leading audio and music streaming service for South Asians around the world.
- Netflix - From within the Netflix iOS app, members can select a title they’d like to share on Snapchat, seamlessly adding that title’s custom art to their Snap to post to their Story or send to friends directly.
- VSCO - With VSCO's powerful editing tools, everyone can learn to create stunning images. By sharing those photos on Snapchat, showcasing your creativity is simple.
Snap Audience Network
In the coming months, Snap will launch the Snap Audience Network, designed to offer third-party developers the opportunity to monetize their apps with the company’s popular full-screen mobile ad format, Snap Ads. As the developer ecosystem grows, the Snap Audience Network will offer advertisers new ways to reach relevant communities outside the Snapchat app. Starting today, developers can apply to get access to our Ad Software Development Kit (SDK) at SnapKit.com. The program will launch with iOS integrations, and will be available in the United States only.
Applications for app publishers and developers open today.
Visit Kit.Snapchat.com for more details.
About Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005104/en/
