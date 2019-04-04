Snap Inc. Unveils “Snap Games”

|By Business Wire
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) today unveiled Snap Games -- an all-new real-time multiplayer gaming platform featuring original and third-party games from Game Closure, PikPok, Spry Fox, Zeptolab, and Zynga.
Starting today, Snap will begin rolling out a series of made-for-Snapchat games, each designed for high-fidelity, synchronous gameplay:
- Bitmoji Party - (Snap Inc.) - Snap’s flagship, first-party IP for Snap Games features you and your friends, brought to life in 3D as your Bitmojis as you compete across four fast-paced mini-games: Pool Party, Kick Off, Spin Session, and Zombie Escape.
- Alphabear Hustle - (Spry Fox) - Alphabear Hustle is a fast-paced cooperative word game with a twist. Players can work together to spell words, collect cute bears, and build their own personal bear village.
- C.A.T.S. (Crash Arena Turbo Stars) Drift Race - (ZeptoLab) - C.A.T.S. is a multiplayer racing game that invites up to 6 players to use boosters scattered along the track to race faster, or slow down opponents. Along the way, collect new vehicles from the C.A.T.S. universe.
- Snake Squad - (Game Closure) - Snake Squad is a multiplayer battle-royale game. Choose your favorite avatar to go into battle and guide your snake around the battlefield with your squad to grow larger to eliminate your competition.
- Tiny Royale - (Zynga) - Tiny Royale™ is a fast, fun top-down battle royale game — the classic battle royale experience, re-invented for the Snapchat platform. Squad up with friends or go solo during quick 2-minute rounds to loot and shoot your way to victory until only one player—or team—remains.
- Zombie Rescue Squad - (PikPok) - Team up with your fellow Zombie Rescue Squad friends to enter the front lines of the zombie apocalypse. Rescue survivors from the hungry hordes and gather as many supplies as you can. But if you miss the helicopter to safety, you'll be left behind!
Snapchatters can dive into gameplay right from Chat, Snapchat’s popular messaging feature, offering friends a fast and intuitive way to start playing.
Snap Games will include monetization opportunities for our game development partners and Snap. The platform will launch with video advertising featuring Snap’s non-skippable, six second Commercials ad format that launched in Q3 2018.
Over the coming months, Snap Games will slowly expand its developer partners across various genres and styles to bring the best gaming experiences to the Snapchat community.
About Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.
About Game Closure
Game Closure creates technology to author and distribute HTML5 apps and bring them to large audiences, including its own hit messenger game EverWing, an enthralling fantasy shooter to play with friends. Since its foundation in 2011, Game Closure is led by co-founder and CEO Michael Carter. The Game Closure technology platform provides proven tools to author, distribute, optimize, and operate high-performance messenger games.
About PikPok
PikPok is a leading publisher of great games across mobile, tablet, and desktop. With a portfolio of original, licensed, and third party developed properties, PikPok delivers games that appeal to all consumers with pick-up-and-play gameplay, high-quality art, and immersive audio design which provide rich game experiences. PikPok has released multiple critically and commercially successful games including the popular Flick Kick® series, BAFTA nominated Super Monsters Ate My Condo™, Into the Dead®, Shatter®, and more. Steal a moment and play a game from PikPok.
About Spry Fox
Spry Fox is an 18 person company, almost 10 years old, that has launched 15 distinct games, including the award-winning games Alphabear, Triple Town, and Realm of the Mad God, and specializing in original, pro-social games that make the world a happier place.
About ZeptoLab
ZeptoLab is a global company which creates FUN games filled with INNOVATION and polished with its signature QUALITY. After the success of their Cut the Rope games, which have been downloaded over 1.2 billion times, the company released King of Thieves and C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, massive multiplayer mobile titles with more than 200 million combined downloads. In 2017, C.A.T.S. won Game of the Year Award in Google Play and was named in Apple App Store's Best Games list.
About Zynga
Since its founding in 2007, Zynga's mission has been to connect the world through games. To date, more than 1 billion people have played Zynga's games across web and mobile, including FarmVille™, Zynga Poker™, Words With Friends™, Hit it Rich!™ Slots and CSR Racing™. Zynga's games are available on a number of global platforms including Apple iOS, Google Android and Facebook. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has additional offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey, and Finland.
