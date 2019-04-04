Fitbit and Snap Launch First-Ever Bitmoji Clock Face Integration on Fitbit Smartwatches

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) and Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced a partnership to make getting active and healthy more fun and motivating, with the first-ever Bitmoji clock face that dynamically updates throughout the day based on your personal health and fitness data, activity, time of day, and weather.1 It is available for free exclusively for all Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatch users. The Bitmoji smartwatch clock face is a fun, expressive way to depict you living your best life 24/7 – whether it’s logging a yoga sesh, celebrating a goal achievement, or reminding you when it’s time for bed.
Through the integrated APIs on both platforms, powered by Snap’s developer platform, Snap Kit, Fitbit and Bitmoji are able to visualize and dynamically update Bitmoji avatars on the smartwatch clock face. Your Bitmoji character changes based on what you’re doing, time of day, weather, and personal stats¹ tracked by your device and synced within your Fitbit App to help give you extra motivation to be more active, create healthy habits, and celebrate personal achievements. There are more than 50 Bitmoji clock face variations of the Bitmojis, including:
- Waving hello to start your day.
- Dancing with your alarm clock when it’s time to rise and shine.
- Throwing confetti after you crush your daily step goal.
- Relaxing when you’ve binged too many of your favorite shows.
- Meditating when you’re totally relaxed and zen.
- On the treadmill after a great run.
- Becoming an avocado when you log food2 -- you are what you eat, literally.
- Carrying an umbrella when there’s a chance of rain so you don’t get caught in a downpour.¹
- Sleep walking when it’s time to catch some Zzs.
- And many more hidden gems.
“Giving our users experiences that are personalized, engaging, and delightful is at the core of what we do at Fitbit,” said Tim Rosa, CMO of Fitbit. “We’re thrilled to partner with Snap to give our millions of users around the globe a creative, shareable depiction of their health and fitness progress through this imaginative concept. The Fitbit x Bitmoji dynamic clock face is the collective result from both Fitbit and Snap teams, to create a new way to help motivate people to be healthier and have lots of fun doing it.”
Since the launch of the Fitbit App Gallery in the fall of 2017, together with its developer community and popular brand app partners like Snap, Fitbit offers access to nearly 3,000 smartwatch apps and clock faces,3 giving you endless opportunities to personalize your Fitbit smartwatch to fit your unique style and personal goals. Dynamic and data-driven clock faces help keep you accountable by showing your goals and progress front and center, but having friends in the Fitbit community can also keep you motivated. Fitbit research has shown that users with five or more friends take 819 more steps per day -- that’s more than 12 extra miles a month.4 With the new clock face, your Bitmoji is there on your wrist as a virtual friend who may help motivate you, cheer you on, challenge you to be more active, and celebrate with you when you reach your goals in a fun, new way.
“Snap and Fitbit have both built incredible platforms to give people a place to share their stories, connect, and build a sense of community. We share a belief in the power of giving people the tools they need to express themselves and share their individuality. Bitmojis are one way that we do that, and we are excited to bring our platforms together with the first-ever smartwatch clock face integration so our combined users can have a unique way to connect, stay motivated, and challenge one another to be healthier,” said Ben Schwerin, vice president of partnerships at Snap Inc.
The Bitmoji clock face is available now for download in the Fitbit App Gallery on the following Fitbit smartwatches: new Fitbit Versa Lite Edition™, Fitbit Versa™, Fitbit Versa Special Edition™, Fitbit Ionic™, and Fitbit Ionic: adidas Edition™. Once you download the Bitmoji clock face icon, you will be prompted to connect your Bitmoji account using Snapchat via the Fitbit App settings page.
About Fitbit
Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge 3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™, and Fitbit Ace 2™ activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones and Fitbit Aria 2™ Wi-Fi Smart Scale. Fitbit products are carried in over 39,000 retail stores and in 87 countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest health and fitness social networks and databases of health and fitness data, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.
Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your Fitbit experience.
1 Bluetooth connection is required.
2 When smartphone is nearby.
3 Not all apps and clock faces are compatible with all devices.
4 Data part of a Fitbit study, all results can be different based on the person using the device.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005592/en/
