Elastic Simplifies Disaster Recovery with the Introduction of Cross-Cluster Replication

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 02:46 PM EDT
Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced the general availability of cross-cluster replication (CCR) in version 6.7 of the Elastic Stack. CCR enables native replication of data between Elasticsearch clusters, whether they are located in the same datacenter or across the world. Cross-datacenter replication has been a requirement for mission-critical applications on the Elastic Stack and was previously solved with additional technologies. With the latest release of the Elastic Stack, no additional technologies are needed to replicate data across datacenters, geographies, or Elasticsearch clusters.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005723/en/
Elasticsearch CCR Management UI in Kibana (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Cross-cluster replication in Elasticsearch has been the most asked-for feature by our customers, who have been putting more and more business-critical data into their Elasticsearch clusters,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. “Built-in cross-cluster replication helps solve for disaster recovery, geo data locality, and centralized data location. It is a critical step in Elasticsearch’s evolution as a data store.“
The native cross-cluster replication feature is efficient, scalable, and reliable and enables a variety of mission-critical use cases for Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack.
- Disaster recovery (DR) / high availability (HA): Tolerance to withstand a datacenter or region outage has become a requirement for many mission-critical applications. Replicating data across Elasticsearch clusters ensures that if a cluster is unavailable due to a datacenter or infrastructure outage, one or more copies of the data are available in additional locations to ensure business continuity.
- Data locality / geo-proximity: CCR can be used to replicate data from a central location to geographically distributed locations to maintain copies of data that are closer to end users. For example, a product catalog or reference dataset may be replicated to 20 or more datacenters around the world to minimize the distance between the data and the end user. Another example of geographically replicating data may be a stock trading firm with offices in London and New York. All trades in the London office are written locally and replicated to the New York office, and all trades in the New York office are written locally and replicated to London. Both offices then have a global view of all trades.
- Centralized reporting: Replicating data from a large number of dispersed clusters back to a centralized reporting cluster is another valuable use case for CCR. This is useful when it may not be efficient to send cross-cluster queries across a large network. For example, a large global bank may have 100 Elasticsearch clusters around the world, each within a different bank branch. CCR can be used to replicate events from all 100 banks around the world back to a central cluster where they can be analyzed and aggregated locally.
Prior to Elasticsearch 6.7.0, these use cases could be partially addressed with third-party technologies. These technologies were cumbersome, carried a lot of administration overhead, and had significant drawbacks. With CCR natively integrated into Elasticsearch, users are freed of the burden and drawbacks of managing complicated solutions, and also enjoy additional advantages that are not available in existing workarounds (e.g., comprehensive error handling). CCR includes both APIs within Elasticsearch and UIs in Kibana for managing and monitoring replication jobs.
The CCR feature in Elasticsearch is designed and architected with government-grade security controls at its heart. All replicated data is encrypted in transit across Elasticsearch clusters, and specific access controls can be specified at the cluster, index, document, or field level. Furthermore, CCR bakes in support for centralized authentication systems, which is a requirement for some organizations.
Replication management and administration are important to ensure CCR architectures are correctly configured and working as designed. Elastic has released a robust management and monitoring UI within Kibana specifically for Elasticsearch CCR. Connections across Elasticsearch clusters can be configured and monitored and data replication can be initiated all with a few clicks.
Learn more
- Cross-cluster replication blog
- Getting started with cross-cluster replication
- Elasticsearch reference documentation
- Elastic Subscriptions
- Start a free trial with Elasticsearch Service
- Read about Elastic’s customers
About Elastic
Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005723/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 4, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 4, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT