Smart Energy Water (SEW) to Expand SEW Platform at Global Scale Using Microsoft Azure

|April 4, 2019 03:04 PM EDT
Smart Energy Water (SEW), a global energy and water cloud platform provider serving over 200+ utilities worldwide, has signed a multimillion dollar global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to migrate the next generation SEW Platform workloads to Microsoft Azure.
SEW will take advantage of Azure’s flexibility and scalability to offer their platform on highly scalable secure common global cloud infrastructure to the largest Energy and Water providers worldwide. The SEW platform includes digital customer engagement applications, energy management, IoT analytics, and field service management. SEW will now be able to offer highly scalable applications to its customers using Azure’s infrastructure, enterprise-grade compliance coverage, and AI and IoT services. SEW and its customers will also be able to use Azure to streamline their regulatory compliance obligations.
The energy and utilities industry is undergoing a transformation to a more energy efficient and sustainable generation and integration of distributed energy resources such as solar, batteries, and home energy management tools while managing expectations of the new age tech-savvy customers who demand more engagement and empowerment over their energy and water footprint. SEW, being the leading provider of digital customer engagement and field service applications, utilizes cloud infrastructure and scalable architecture to meet fluctuating customer demand to provide these applications to over 200+ utilities globally.
“SEW is working with Energy and Water Utilities worldwide and our customers are asking for scalability and security, and best in class AI and other advanced services in our platform. Microsoft Azure will help us achieve this goal and scale to reach 2+ Billion people worldwide,” said Eric Dresselhuys, Smart Energy Water. “Microsoft Azure will help us deliver solutions that help utilities lower the cost while benefitting for scalable on demand cloud infrastructure.”
“Smart Energy Water is a fast-growing platform in the Energy and Water space and now with Microsoft Azure SEW will be able to deliver the next level of scale and innovation to their customers,” said Sandy Gupta, Vice President, Microsoft. “Power and Utilities is an important industry for us and we are pleased to have SEW take advantage of Azure to help them scale and deliver their applications worldwide.”
The SEW platform will be available for Microsoft customers to purchase through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
To learn more about Smart Energy Water, visit www.SmartEnergyWater.com.
To learn more about Microsoft, visit www.Microsoft.com.
