|
|April 4, 2019 04:09 PM EDT
Vier weitere O3b-Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satelliten wurden, wie von SES heute gemeldet, von Arianespace um 14:03 PM Ortszeit erfolgreich vom Raumfahrtzentrum Guayana in Kourou (Französisch Guayana) gestartet.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005795/de/
O3b-MEO-Satelliten von SES starten erfolgreich in die Erdumlaufbahn und erweitern die O3b-Konstellation (Credit: Arianespace)
Der Sojus-Raketenstart markiert einen signifikanten Meilenstein in der O3B-MEO-Entwicklung, da er die Anzahl der O3b-Satelliten auf 20 erhöht und den Übergang zu dem MEO-System der nächsten Generation vollzieht. Die nahtlose Skalierbarkeit der Konstellation bedeutet, dass weitere Satelliten die Abdeckung rund um den Globus weiter verbessern und SES Networks in die Lage versetzen, weitere Services zu entwickeln und die Zuverlässigkeit weiter zu erhöhen, um damit die zunehmende Nachfrage nach vernetzten Anwendungen in den Bereichen Öffentliche Hand, Telekommunikation, Cloud sowie Seefahrt und Energie zu befriedigen. Die Satelliten wurden von Thales Alenia Space gebaut.
Das O3b-MEO-System ist die einzige operativ bewährte und kommerziell erprobte nicht geostationäre Satellitenorbit-(NGSO)-Breitbandkonstellation und wird seit seinem Start im Jahr 2013 erfolgreich eingesetzt. Es bietet glasfaserähnliche Hochleistungs-Datenkonnektivitätsdienste, MEF-Carrier-Ethernet-zertifizierte Services und zertifizierte Cloud-Konnektivitätsdienste. Die einzige Hochdurchsatz-O3b-Konstellation war entscheidend bei der Umsetzung der mutigen Vision von SES, global die Digitalisierung voranzutreiben. Kunden in nahezu 50 Ländern können heute von den positiven Auswirkungen profitieren:
- Mobilnetzwerke mit mehr als 15 Millionen Endverbrauchern
- Exzeptionelle Konnektivität für die Passagiere von 4 der 5 weltweit führenden Kreuzfahrtlinien
- 4 von 6 Öl- und Gasgroßkonzerne in wichtigen Offshore-Märkten
- Regierungen und humanitäre Organisationen bei der Wiederherstellung der Konnektivität von Millionen Betroffenen von Naturkatastrophen wie Peru oder Puerto Rico
In einer Entfernung von nahezu 8.000 km zur Erdoberfläche führt die O3b-Konstellation zu einer glasfaserähnlichen Leistung und enormen geographischen Reichweite, welche die Bereitstellung von Hochleistungs-Datennetzen und -Lösungen einschließlich Cloud-Services und -Anwendungen ermöglicht, und das rund um den Globus.
Über SES
SES ist der weltweit führende Satellitenbetreiber mit über 70 Satelliten in zwei verschiedenen Umlaufbahnen, der geostationären Umlaufbahn (GEO) und der mittleren Erdumlaufbahn (MEO). Das Unternehmen bietet einer Vielzahl von Kunden global Fernsehübertragungen und Datenkonnektivität über zwei Geschäftsbereiche an: SES Video und SES Networks. SES Video versorgt weltweit mehr als 351 Millionen TV-Haushalte über „Direct-to-Home (DTH)“-Plattformen, Kabel-, terrestrische und IPTV-Netze. Das Portfolio von SES Video umfasst MX1, einen führenden Mediendienstleister, der eine Palette innovativer Dienste für die lineare und digitale Verbreitung anbietet, sowie das Satellitensystem ASTRA, das über die größte DTH-Fernsehreichweite Europas verfügt. SES Networks bietet weltweit gemanagte Datendienste, die Menschen in verschiedenen Sektoren wie Telekommunikation, Seefahrt, Luftfahrt und Energie sowie Regierungen und Institutionen auf der ganzen Welt miteinander verbinden. Das Portfolio von SES Networks enthält neben GovSat, einer öffentlich-privaten Partnerschaft zwischen SES und der luxemburgischen Regierung, auch O3b, das einzige nichtgeostationäre Satellitensystem, das glasfaserähnliche Breitbanddienste anbietet. Weitere Informationen unter: www.ses.com
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005795/de/
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT