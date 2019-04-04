|By Business Wire
SES anunció hoy que ha tenido lugar el lanzamiento exitoso de cuatro satélites O3b de órbita circular intermedia (Medium Earth Orbit, MEO) a cargo de Arianespace, en el Centro Espacial de Guayana en Kourou, Guayana Francesa, el 4 de abril, hora local 14:03 PM.
Satélites O3b alcanzan el espacio, sumándose con éxito a la constelación de órbita circular intermedia de SES (Credit: Arianespace)
El lanzamiento a bordo de un cohete Soyuz marca un hito significativo en la trayectoria de O3b MEO de SES, al llevar el número de satélites O3b a 20, y favorecer la transición a su sistema MEO de próxima generación. La escalabilidad sin fricción de la constelación significa que los satélites adicionales mejorarán la cobertura en todo el mundo. Además, permitirán a SES Networks ofrecer una mayor disponibilidad y confiabilidad de servicios para satisfacer la creciente demanda de aplicaciones en red en los mercados gubernamental, de telecomunicaciones, nube, marítimo y de energía. Los satélites fueron construidos por Thales Alenia Space.
Como única constelación de banda ancha de órbita no geoestacionaria (non-geostationary orbit, NGSO) probada desde el punto de vista operativo y comercial, el sistema O3b MEO ha tenido éxito desde su primer lanzamiento en 2013. Es el único sistema basado en satélites que actualmente ofrece servicios de conectividad de alto rendimiento similar a la fibra, servicios certificados como MEF Carrier Ethernet y servicios de conectividad certificados en la nube. La singular constelación O3b de alto rendimiento ha sido clave para ayudar a SES a lograr su audaz visión de conectar a las personas para cambiar vidas. Actualmente, los clientes que operan en casi 50 países pueden apreciar el impacto positivo que tiene la constelación al:
- Beneficiar a las redes móviles con más de 15 millones de usuarios finales.
- Prestar servicio a 4 de las 6 megaempresas de petróleo y gas en mercados offshore clave.
- Potenciar una experiencia de conectividad excepcional en 4 de las 5 líneas de cruceros líderes a nivel mundial.
- Trabajar con el gobierno y las agencias humanitarias para restaurar la conectividad de millones de personas afectadas por desastres naturales en Perú y Puerto Rico.
«Este lanzamiento marca una parte muy importante en la trayectoria del sistema O3b, al que creamos con esta visión audaz de cambiar vidas conectando a las personas. Queríamos producir un impacto significativo, y lo hemos hecho. Hemos conectado a comunidades desatendidas con Internet de alto rendimiento. Hemos restaurado la conectividad entre las zonas de desastre. Hemos cambiado la idea de que no se puede estar tan conectado en el mar como en tierra. Y hemos puesto la nube a disposición de las empresas donde nunca antes había sido posible», explicó John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Executive Officer de SES Networks. «A medida que este lanzamiento completa nuestro sistema O3b de primera generación de 20 satélites, también marca la transición a nuestro sistema MEO de próxima generación: O3b mPOWER, el único sistema de banda ancha NGSO totalmente financiado que se encuentra actualmente en desarrollo. Cuando se lance O3b mPOWER en 2021, SES llevará nuestro exitoso modelo O3b a una escala masiva, lo que impulsará la transformación digital y la adopción de la nube en prácticamente todo el planeta».
Situada a casi 8000 km de la superficie terrestre, la constelación O3b ofrece un rendimiento equivalente a la fibra y tiene un alcance geográfico masivo, lo que permite ofrecer redes y soluciones de datos de alto rendimiento, incluidos servicios y aplicaciones en la nube, en todo el mundo.
Acerca de SES
SES, el operador de satélites líder a nivel mundial, cuenta con más de 70 satélites en dos órbitas distintas: la órbita geoestacionaria (Geostationary Orbit, GEO) y la órbita terrestre media (Medium Earth Orbit, MEO). La empresa ofrece distribución de video y servicios de conectividad de datos a nivel global para una amplia gama de clientes, a través de dos unidades de negocio: SES Video y SES Networks. SES Video llega a más de 351 millones de hogares con TV de todo el mundo, mediante plataformas de recepción directa (Direct-to-Home, DTH) y cable, redes terrestres e IPTV. La cartera de SES Video incluye MX1, un proveedor líder en servicios a medios de comunicación que ofrece una gama completa de soluciones innovadoras, tanto para distribución lineal como digital, y el sistema de satélites ASTRA, que presenta el mayor alcance de televisión DTH en Europa. SES Networks ofrece servicios gestionados de datos a nivel mundial, que conectan a las personas en una diversidad de ámbitos, que incluyen las telecomunicaciones, los sectores marítimo, aeronáutico y de energía, así como a los gobiernos e instituciones de todo el mundo. La cartera de SES Networks incluye GovSat, una asociación público-privada a partes iguales (50/50) entre SES y el gobierno de Luxemburgo, y O3b, el único sistema no geoestacionario que ofrece en la actualidad servicios de banda ancha equivalente a la fibra óptica. Para obtener más información, visite: www.ses.com
