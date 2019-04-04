|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 04:12 PM EDT
Quatro satélites O3b de média órbita terrestre (Medium Earth Orbit - MEO) foram lançados com êxito pela Arianespace do Centro Espacial da Guiana em Kourou, Guiana Francesa, no dia 4 de abril, às 14:03 PM horas do horário local, anunciou hoje a SES.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005796/pt/
Satélites O3b são lançados com sucesso expandindo a Constelação MEO da SES (Credit: Arianespace)
O lançamento do Soyuz é um marco significativo na jornada dos MEOs O3b da SES, aumentando o número de satélites O3b para 20 e fazendo a transição para o sistema MEO da próxima geração. A perfeita escalabilidade da constelação significa que os satélites adicionais irão aprimorar a cobertura em todo o mundo e permitirão que a rede da SES proporcione ainda maior disponibilidade e confiabilidade de serviços para atender a crescente demanda por aplicações de rede nos mercados governamentais, de telecomunicações, nuvem, marítimo e de energia. Os satélites foram construídos pela Thales Alenia Space.
O sistema MEO O3b, como única constelação de órbitas de satélites não geoestacionários (NGSO) de banda larga operacional e comercialmente comprovada, tem tido sucesso desde o seu primeiro lançamento em 2013. É o único sistema baseado em satélite que atualmente presta serviços de conectividade de dados de alto desempenho semelhantes a fibra, serviços certificados MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) e serviços certificados de conectividade na nuvem. A exclusiva constelação O3b de alto throughput, tem sido fundamental para ajudar a SES a alcançar sua visão ousada de mudar vidas conectando pessoas. Seu impacto positivo pode ser sentido por clientes que operam em quase 50 países hoje:
- Beneficiando redes móveis com mais de 15 milhões de usuários finais
- Impulsionando experiências de conectividade excepcionais em 4 das 5 linhas de cruzeiro líderes no mundo
- Atendendo a 4 dos 6 grandes players do mercado offshore de petróleo e gás
- Trabalhando com agências governamentais e humanitárias para restaurar a conectividade de milhões afetados pelos desastres naturais no Peru e Porto Rico
“Este lançamento marca uma parte muito importante na trajetória do O3b. Iniciamos o O3b com esta visão ousada de mudar vidas conectando pessoas. Queríamos criar um impacto significativo e conseguimos. Conectamos comunidades carentes com Internet de alto desempenho,restauramos a conectividade em zonas de desastre,mudamos a noção de que não era possível se conectar tanto no mar quanto em terra e disponibilizamos a nuvem para negócios em que isso nunca foi possível antes” declarou John-Paul Hemingway, CEO da SES Networks. “À medida que este lançamento completa o nosso sistema O3b de primeira geração de 20 satélites, também marca a transição para o nosso sistema MEO de próxima geração, o O3b mPOWER, o único NGSO de Banda Larga totalmente financiado, em desenvolvimento hoje. Em 2021, quando o O3b mPOWER for lançado a SES trará nosso comprovado modelo O3b em escala massiva – impulsionando a transformação digital e a adoção da nuvem em praticamente todos os lugares do planeta”.
Localizado a quase 8.000 km de distância da superfície da terra, a constelação O3b oferece desempenho equivalente a fibra e possui alcance geográfico massivo, permitindo a entrega de redes e soluções de dados de alto desempenho - incluindo serviços e aplicações em nuvem - em todo o mundo.
Sobre a SES
A SES é a operadora líder de satélites no mundo, com mais de 70 satélites em duas órbitas diferentes: a Órbita Geoestacionária (GEO) e a Órbita Terrestre Média (MEO). Fornece serviços globais de distribuição de vídeo e de conectividade de dados a diferentes clientes por meio de duas unidades de negócios: SES Video e SES Networks. A SES Video chega a mais de 351 milhões de residências com TV através de plataformas Direct-to-Home (DTH) e redes a cabo, terrestres e por protocolo de internet (IPTV) no mundo inteiro. O portfólio da SES Video inclui a MX1, uma provedora líder de serviços de mídia que oferece um conjunto completo de serviços inovadores para distribuição linear e digital, e o sistema de satélites ASTRA, que possui o maior alcance de televisão DTH da Europa. A SES Networks fornece serviços globais de dados gerenciados, conectando pessoas em diversos setores, incluindo telecomunicações, marítimos, aeronáuticos e de energia, bem como governos e instituições em todo o mundo. O portfólio da SES Networks inclui o GovSat, uma parceria público-privada 50/50 entre a SES e o governo de Luxemburgo, e a O3b, o único sistema não-geoestacionário que fornece serviços de banda larga (com qualidade de fibra) em operação hoje em dia. Mais informações disponíveis em: www.ses.com
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005796/pt/
