Perficient Thought Leaders to Demonstrate Extensive Oracle Applications Solutions Expertise at COLLABORATE 19

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 04:17 PM EDT
Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will serve as an Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) Star Partner and exhibitor at COLLABORATE 19, the technology and applications forum for the Oracle community, held April 7-11 in San Antonio. During COLLABORATE 19, Perficient thought leaders will lead seven speaking sessions, including a joint presentation with client Panasonic Avionics, and showcase its extensive expertise in leveraging Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Business Intelligence (BI) to drive digital transformation solutions.
With a heightened focus on deploying modern enterprise applications that improve time-to-value, CIOs are challenged with developing and executing comprehensive, forward-looking technology strategies. By utilizing Oracle’s integrated set of tools for application development and database development, Perficient delivers cloud, hybrid, and on-premises implementations to support any development approach, technology platform, or operating system, helping its clients optimize their business processes, empower innovation, and institute efficiency and agility across the organization.
“We’re excited to share our expertise during COLLABORATE 19, and provide strategic insight for delivery of cloud, hybrid, and on-premises solutions utilizing Oracle,” said Tom Munley, vice president, Strategy, Business Transformation and Applications Consulting at Perficient. “With 15 Oracle specializations, more than 3,000 implementations, and significant investment in training and resources by our team, Perficient is a go-to, trusted partner for organizations looking to accelerate their growth and solve complex business challenges.”
Perficient and Panasonic Avionics Take Steps to Streamline Reporting
During COLLABORATE 19, Perficient and Panasonic Avionics will present how the two teams worked to optimize business processes to meet strict compliance guidelines while minimizing costs through implementation of Oracle’s EBS and EPM applications.
In this session, Supporting USGAAP & IFRS Financial Reporting in One Application, Hanny Shanar, director, Oracle EPM, Perficient, and Minh Tran, manager, Financial Systems, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, will discuss how Panasonic Avionics streamlined its financial reporting systems to support US GAAP and IFRS in one application utilizing Oracle EBS Secondary Ledgers and implementing an Oracle EPM design solution.
Connect with Perficient’s Top Oracle Experts
In addition to its presentation with Panasonic Avionics, several Perficient subject matter experts will present during six additional sessions. All times are Central:
-
Mastering
EPM Java API for BI Reporting: This session demonstrates how to
use EPM Java API to extract, load, and consolidate HFM dimension and
fact data for data integration with BI reporting.
Speaker: Daniel Xiao, senior technical architect, Oracle Business Analytics, Perficient
-
Introduction
to Oracle Big Data in the Cloud: Learn how to start using the
Oracle Cloud service in a technical walk-through session with cost and
capability levels suitable to your use case and the flexibility to
adapt your choices as your requirements change over time.
Speaker: Raghuraman Syama, senior technical architect, Oracle Business Analytics, Perficient
-
Modern
Day Accounting: Oracle Solutions for Financial Close Challenges:
This session focuses on three areas where Oracle Hyperion EPM can
improve period close activities, provide tools to generate more
accurate financial information, and save time in performing key tasks,
including: Closing the Books and External Reporting, Periodic
Reconciliations and Managing the Period Close Process.
Speaker: Matt Hopkins, senior project manager, Oracle EPM, Perficient
-
Imaging
in the Cloud – Make Payables Pay Off!: Out-of-the-box automated
invoice imaging integration provides a hands free, paper free, storage
free process to create payables invoices in Oracle Cloud. Let Oracle
Invoice Imaging solution streamline the invoice data entry and invoice
routing for you.
Speaker: Comakshi Ars, solutions architect, Oracle ERP Consulting, Perficient
-
Planning
and Budgeting vs. Strategic Modeling in EPBCS: As organizations
build long range plans and short-term budget/forecasts, they derive
either strategic or tactical decisions. This session assesses use
cases for strategic modeling and how it compares to planning and
budgeting in the cloud, and discusses the features and functionality
available for implementing strategic modeling in the cloud.
Speaker: Nandini Nehru, senior solutions architect, Oracle EPM, Perficient
-
All
About Machine Learning in Oracle Analytics: Business analysts
looking to improve business optimization solutions will learn how
Oracle Analytics can be used as a single tool to connect you to your
various data sources, apply machine learning, and easily build your
story in presentation format.
Speaker: Mazen Manasseh, director, Oracle Business Analytics, Perficient
Perficient experts also will be at Booth No. 937 during COLLABORATE 19 to discuss how Oracle applications meet customers’ technology needs. Perficient helps map business processes using Oracle technology so those processes deliver profitable, customer-centric solutions; help clients maximize their on-premises solutions; and guide them on their cloud journeys. Perficient has achieved the Cloud Select partner and Cloud Excellence implementer designations in recognition of our expertise in implementing cloud and on-premises solutions for EPM, ERP, and BI, and we are an Oracle Platinum Partner.
Perficient’s Oracle consultants also are certified to deliver the official Oracle course curriculum to customers via onsite training classes. Perficient owns and operates an Oracle Approved Education Center in partnership with Oracle University.
For information on Perficient’s expertise in Oracle technologies, follow Perficient experts via its blog and on Twitter @Perficient.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient’s professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005803/en/
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 4, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 4, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 4, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT