Syniverse y Mobolize proporcionarán a los usuarios, operadores y empresas móviles soluciones en el dispositivo para optimizar y asegurar los datos

|
|April 4, 2019 05:01 PM EDT
Como parte de un esfuerzo continuo para mejorar la experiencia de los clientes y reducir la carga de la red, incluidos los costes de itinerancia, Syniverse, la empresa más conectada del mundo, ha comunicado que ha colaborado con Mobolize para ofrecer soluciones de software que optimicen los datos y creen un uso de Wi-Fi seguro y fluido en los dispositivos de los usuarios móviles.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005822/es/
Bill Hurley, Chief Marketing Officer, Syniverse. (Photo: Business Wire)
Utilizando la tecnología Mobolize, el servicio de optimización de la experiencia de datos de Syniverse fortalece su posición de liderazgo mundial al permitir que los operadores móviles y las empresas administren datos de forma segura y eficiente a través de la optimización de datos, Wi-Fi segura y conexión celular Wi-Fi. El aumento de los datos, impulsado por el vídeo y el deseo de los usuarios móviles de estar constantemente conectados, aumenta los costes para los proveedores móviles, especialmente cuando sus clientes están en itinerancia o utilizan una red perteneciente a un operador de red virtual móvil (MVNO).
Mobolize utiliza tecnología patentada neutral en términos de red porque se despliega en el dispositivo. En colaboración con los usuarios móviles, la optimización de datos permite a los operadores implementar el control de flujo de vídeo en streaming, incluso mientras se está en itinerancia, optimizando el uso de datos hasta en un 80 %, sin necesidad de utilizar estrictas técnicas de mitigación que aumentan la frustración del usuario. La Wi-Fi segura de Mobolize protege sin problemas a los usuarios que se unen a una red Wi-Fi, mientras que la conexión móvil Wi-Fi elimina el área sin cobertura cuando los clientes cambian de una red Wi-Fi a una red móvil, aumentando el uso de Wi-Fi y la satisfacción. En conjunto, estas soluciones maximizan la experiencia del usuario, al tiempo que permiten a los operadores gestionar mejor los costes, especialmente en el marco de normativas como “Roam Like at Home” en Europa.
Syniverse y Mobolize presentará estas soluciones en GSMA WAS (Wholesale Agreements & Solutions Conference) nº9 en Kuala Lumpur, Malasia, del 8 al 11 de abril de 2019. Más información, aquí.
Declaraciones de apoyo
Bill Hurley, director de marketing de Syniverse
"Proporcionar la mejor experiencia para los usuarios móviles es un desafío, especialmente en un momento en que la cantidad de datos utilizados en todo el mundo está en aumento. En colaboración con Mobolize, somos capaces de resolver este problema, ofreciendo soluciones que gestionan de forma única los datos en un dispositivo móvil y que resultan atractivos para los operadores y sus usuarios móviles. Esta solución proporciona una ventaja a los operadores móviles y empresas que necesitan desarrollar la confianza de sus clientes y la lealtad a su marca”.
Colleen LeCount, vicepresidenta sénior de ventas globales y marketing en Mobolize
“El objetivo de Mobolize es proporcionar una gestión inteligente de datos en el dispositivo, lo que marca la diferencia en cuestión de la calidad de la experiencia proporcionada por nuestros clientes de operadores móviles. Aportamos nuestra experiencia en la gestión de datos a dispositivos móviles, lo que ayuda a los operadores a mejorar su rendimiento. En combinación con la innovadora tecnología de Syniverse y la posición líder del mercado global, creamos servicios que mejoran el valor prospectivo de los clientes para los operadores móviles”.
Activos digitales
[Foto] Los usuarios móviles disfrutarán de hasta un 80 % más de datos
[Video] Mobolize | Bond
[Video] Mobolize | Optimize
Recursos complementarios
Más información sobre Syniverse.
Más información sobre Mobolize.
Más información sobre Mobolize | Bond.
Más información sobre Mobolize | Secure.
Más información sobre Mobolize | Optimize.
Más información y suscripciones a Synergy, el blog de Syniverse.
Lee las notas de prensa de Syniverse.
Más información sobre las noticias y actividades de Syniverse en el Twitter, LinkedIn y Facebook de la empresa.
Para más información sobre las noticias y actividades de Mobolize, siga a la empresa en LinkedIn y Twitter.
Acerca de Syniverse
Syniverse es la empresa más conectada del mundo: somos pioneros en innovaciones que impulsan a las empresas. Nuestra red mundial segura llega a miles de millones de personas y dispositivos. Nuestra plataforma de compromiso alimenta las experiencias personalizadas del futuro. Además, las millones de transacciones seguras que promovemos cada minuto están revolucionando la forma en la que se intercambian los bienes y servicios. Siempre hemos alentado a las sociedades a reinventar los límites de lo posible. Hoy creamos oportunidades que ofrecen el potencial de cambiar el mundo.
Acerca de Mobolize
El software de gestión de datos de dispositivos Mobolize permite a los operadores móviles ofrecer servicios y productos de valor añadido que mejoran la experiencia de los datos móviles, garantizan la participación del cliente y aumentan el valor del tiempo de vida del cliente (CLV). Las soluciones de Mobolize se despliegan en millones de smartphones Android e iOS.
