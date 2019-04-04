Tradeshift und BuyerQuest gründen Partnerschaft für die Bereitstellung einer nahtlosen Beschaffung und ePayables-Innovation über die globale Plattform hinweg

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 09:32 PM EDT
Tradeshift, die am schnellsten wachsende Plattform für die Zusammenarbeit mit Lieferanten, gab heute eine Partnerschaft mit BuyerQuest bekannt, der eProcurement-Lösung der nächsten Generation, die das B2C E-Commerce-Shopping-Erlebnis in den Bereich B2B Enterprise Procurement bringt. Mit BuyerQuest treffen Endanwender bessere, fundiertere Kaufentscheidungen und ermöglichen gleichzeitig engere Handelsbeziehungen zu Lieferanten.
BuyerQuest tritt der Tradeshift-Plattform als App-Partner bei und bietet ein erstklassiges Einkaufserlebnis für Mitarbeiter, reduziert die Reibung im Beschaffungsprozess, fördert die Einhaltung von Verträgen und spart Unternehmen Geld.
Die Partnerschaft ist der Höhepunkt einer vor mehr als vier Jahren begonnenen Anstrengung und zeigt ein weiteres großartiges Beispiel für die Leistungsfähigkeit der Tradeshift App-Plattform, die das Angebot der Tradeshift-Pay-Lösung erweitert. Die Erweiterung um die eProcurement-App von BuyerQuest ermöglicht den Nutzern der Tradeshift-Plattform den Zugriff auf das weltweit fortschrittlichste Beschaffungswerkzeug für das Spend-Management. BuyerQuest ist über die Integrationskonnektoren von Tradeshift Link nahtlos in Tradeshift integrierbar und nutzt die Vorteile der kürzlich erfolgten Übernahme von Babelway durch Tradeshift.
Die Ergänzung der Tradeshift-Plattform um die eProcurement-App von BuyerQuest ist eine von mehreren in den letzten Monaten, darunter Apps für globale Zahlungen von Transfermate, Supply-Chain-Management von Quyntess, Finanzrisikomanagement von Coface, internationale Fracht von Freightos und Supply-Chain-Risk von FRDM. Während die Plattform weiter wächst, verfügen die Kunden über die Tools und Lösungen, die sie benötigen, um eine verbesserte Geschäftsagilität zu gewährleisten und gleichzeitig ihre gesamte Lieferkette vollständig zu verstehen.
„Wir freuen uns, dass BuyerQuest dem Tradeshift Apps-Ökosystem als jüngster Vertreter einer langen Liste von App-Partnern beitritt. Wir kennen BuyerQuest seit einiger Zeit und haben seine Auswirkung auf den älteren und unflexiblen Beschaffungsmarkt gesehen. Seine Kultur und der Erfolg, den sie auf ihrem Markt hatten, passen perfekt zu Tradeshifts Überzeugung, dass Unternehmen in der Lage sein sollten, Geschäfte auf ihre Art zu machen“, so Christian Lanng, Geschäftsführer und Mitbegründer von Tradeshift.
„Ähnlich wie bei BuyerQuest legt Tradeshift Wert auf Agilität und Benutzerfreundlichkeit als äußerst wichtige Bestandteile für den Erfolg von Enterprise P2P“ , o Jack Mulloy, Geschäftsführer von BuyerQuest. „Die Partnerschaft von BuyerQuest / Tradeshift vereint die beiden innovativsten Unternehmen auf dem Enterprise-Procurement-Markt. Als Go-to-Market-Partner werden wir viel Unruhe stiften.“
Über BuyerQuest
BuyerQuest ist eine Procure-to-Pay-Lösung für Unternehmen, die Beschaffungsorganisationen auf der ganzen Welt ein erstklassiges E-Commerce-Erlebnis bietet. Unsere Software optimiert und verbessert den unternehmerischen Einkaufsprozess und ermöglicht es unseren Kunden, die Benutzerakzeptanz zu erhöhen, die Einhaltung von Verträgen zu fördern und Geld zu sparen. BuyerQuest kombiniert die Leistungsfähigkeit von Cognitive Computing mit der Disziplin des Enterprise Procurement und bietet eine agile Lösung, die es Unternehmen ermöglicht, ihre komplexen Beschaffungsprobleme zu lösen. BuyerQuest-Kunden verfügen über die Ausgabentransparenz, tiefe Einblicke und fortschrittliche Intelligenzfunktionen, die sie benötigen, um sich mehr auf strategische Prioritäten und weniger auf taktische Aufgaben mit geringerem Wert zu konzentrieren. Globale Unternehmen nutzen BuyerQuest, um ihre Einkaufserfahrung grundlegend zu verändern und ihren gesamten Procure-to-Pay-Prozess effizienter zu gestalten. Besuchen Sie www.BuyerQuest.com , um mehr zu erfahren.
Über Tradeshift
Tradeshift fördert Lieferketten-Innovationen für die digital vernetzte Wirtschaft. Als Marktführer im Bereich Lieferkettenzahlungen und -märkte unterstützt das Unternehmen Käufer und Händler bei der Digitalisierung aller Handelsabschlüsse, bei der Zusammenarbeit bei jedem Prozess und bei der Vernetzung mit allen Lieferketten-Apps. Mehr als 1,5 Millionen Unternehmen in 190 Ländern vertrauen Tradeshift bei der Verarbeitung von Geschäftswerten in Höhe von über einer halben Billion US-Dollar. Damit ist Tradeshift das größte internationale Unternehmensnetzwerk für An- und Verkauf. Entdecken Sie den Handel für alle unter tradeshift.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005870/de/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 08:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 4, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 4, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 4, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 4, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT