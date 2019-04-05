Xperi Corporation to Demo Latest Broadcast Technologies at NAB Show 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
April 5, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) is proud to present its latest broadcast technology solutions from DTS® and HD Radio® at NAB Show, April 8 – 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Located at North Hall N3012, the Xperi booth will demo DTS Connected Radio and HD Radio for automotive, home and broadcast, and smart device broadcasting technology from All in Media, among other solutions. In addition, Xperi will showcase DTS Connected Radio implementations with partners Karma Automotive and Panasonic. Company executives will be available for interviews with media and analysts by appointment.
“We are thrilled to share the strides we’ve made in automotive, home and broadcast radio solutions,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “As adoption of DTS and HD Radio sound solutions continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering an extraordinary entertainment experience for consumers across a wide range of listening devices.”
Solutions that will be demonstrated at NAB Show include:
DTS Connected Radio – DTS Connected Radio delivers an innovative analog and digital (DAB and HD Radio) broadcast radio experience by pairing over-the-air services with IP-delivered content. DTS Connected Radio aggregates metadata, such as artist and song information, on-air radio program information, station contact information and more, directly from broadcasters around the world to deliver a single API with a cohesive visual experience in the vehicle. New for 2019 are features that expand the functionality of DTS Connected Radio, such as event discoverability, on-demand content, voice control services and greater customization options.
Demonstrations at NAB Show will include:
- LIVE over-the-air Las Vegas Connected Radio content
- LIVE metadata across 16 markets operating through Connected Radio in real-time
- DTS Connected Radio experiences in different markets around the world and in vehicles
- Amazon Alexa smart speakers showcasing advanced voice control capabilities through DTS Connected Radio
HD Radio – HD Radio technology delivers the highest quality digital broadcast of local AM/FM stations. Forty automotive brands are currently shipping vehicles in North America equipped with HD Radio technology and more than 60 million HD Radio receivers are on the road. More than 4,400 digital channels from over 2,400 broadcast stations are available in North America and include additional features unique to digital broadcasting, such as traffic and emergency alerts, program info and Artist Experience®. HD Radio feature demonstrations at NAB Show will include:
- New automotive receiver demos from Mercedes, Toyota, FCA and Hyundai
- Home AV receivers from VQ, Sangean, Sparc, and Outlaw
- Broadcast monitors from DEVA, Inovonics, and DaySequerra that automate the critical time and level alignment functions
All in Media (AIM) – AIM is a leading supplier in radio station applications for broadcasters around the world across mobile devices, smart speakers and smart TVs. AIM apps allow broadcasters the ability to ensure their content can be discoverable by listeners on various devices. Demonstrations at NAB Show will include:
- AIM Template apps on Android and iOS devices
- Smart device app integration with Alexa, Amazon Fire Stick and Google Cast, among others
Arctic Palm – Arctic Palm is a leading supplier of broadcast software and metadata distribution platforms in North America. On display at NAB Show will be:
- CenterStage Live and CS Lite: Software that provides broadcasters with the tools to create, schedule and send information to multiple systems and devices, as well as the ability to schedule messages in the radio data system (RDS) datacast.
In addition, DTS Connected Radio will be shown in the NAB Show In-Vehicle Experience area in North Hall, via a technology collaboration with Karma Automotive, and a demo integration with Panasonic.
- DTS Connected Radio will be integrated into the Karma Revero, showcasing what the technology could look like in the vehicle
- The first demonstration of Connected Radio and HD Radio working on an Android based platform, with integrations from Panasonic, Qualcomm, Google and Xperi
For more information about Xperi and its subsidiaries, please visit www.xperi.com.
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
DTS, HD Radio, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected, particularly with respect to the development and expected launch of the DTS Connected Radio platform. Material factors that may cause results to differ from the statements made include the plans or operations relating to the businesses of Xperi; market or industry conditions; changes in patent laws, regulation or enforcement, or other factors that might affect Xperi’s ability to protect or realize the value of its intellectual property; the expiration of license agreements and the cessation of related royalty income; the failure, inability or refusal of licensees to pay royalties; initiation, delays, setbacks or losses relating to Xperi’s intellectual property or intellectual property litigations, or invalidation or limitation of key patents; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing of new license agreements and royalties, or due to legal costs; the risk of a decline in demand for semiconductors and products utilizing our audio and imaging technologies; failure by the industry to use technologies covered by Xperi’s patents; the expiration of patents; Xperi’s ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions of businesses; the risk of loss of, or decreases in production orders from, customers of acquired businesses; financial and regulatory risks associated with the international nature of Xperi's businesses; failure of Xperi’s products to achieve technological feasibility or profitability; failure to successfully commercialize Xperi’s products; changes in demand for the products of Xperi's customers; limited opportunities to license technologies due to high concentration in applicable markets for such technologies; the impact of competing technologies on the demand for Xperi's technologies; pricing trends, including Xperi’s ability to achieve economies of scale; and other developments in the markets in which Xperi operates, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the Risk Factors included in Xperi’s recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents of Xperi on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Xperi’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made or incorporated by reference herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Xperi will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Xperi or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Xperi undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
SOURCE: XPERI CORPORATION
XPER-G
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005098/en/
