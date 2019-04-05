NEC Announces 24 MW of New Energy Storage Projects in China

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|April 5, 2019 07:09 AM EDT
- Company's global expansion now reaches more than 750MW -
TOKYO, Apr 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced today that NEC Energy Solutions (NEC ES), a wholly-owned subsidiary, through its exclusive distributor in China, Puxing Energy, continues to increase its market penetration with the commissioning of two 9MW projects for Ray Power. The energy storage systems, owned and operated by Ray Power, are providing frequency regulation for the Hang-Jin and Feng-Run power plants located in Ordos City, Neimongol Province and Tanshan City, Hebei Province respectively. Additionally, NEC has also been awarded a 6MW project by Ray Power that is currently under construction and located in Puzhou City, Shanxi Province.
The recently commissioned Hang-Jin and Feng-Run projects are performing frequency regulation, following an automatic generation control (AGC) signal to provide high performance grid balancing services for the grid. The installations are far faster and more effective at frequency regulation than coal-fired power plants, which are slow and typically provide inadequate service to the grid. By adding energy storage, these power plants are now able to provide superior frequency regulation and improve power plant economics.
The 6MW project in Puzhou City, Shanxi Province, will be providing frequency regulation and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2019.
"Puxing Energy collaborated closely with NEC Energy Solutions to deliver excellent energy storage solutions to Ray Power. The commissioning and commercial operations of these projects have demonstrated once again the safety and reliability of NEC ES's systems that customers have come to expect," said Junyong Wei, CEO of Puxing Energy. "We are happy to continue working together with NEC ES to implement energy storage across China."
"Since China has one of the fastest growing renewables and energy storage markets in the world, our global expansion has been accelerated across the country," said Steve Fludder, CEO of NEC Energy Solutions. "Our collaboration with Puxing Energy has been instrumental in our success with Ray Power, a leader of frequency regulation services in the market, since we first started working together in 2012. They are an excellent customer and we look forward to working with them in the future as the market continues to grow."
About Puxing Energy
Puxing Energy is affiliated with Wanxiang Company and is a platform for clean energy investment & operation. It owns 7 gas-turbine power plants and 3 wind power stations with total capacity installation of 1GW. Puxing Energy is also the exclusive distributor of NEC Energy Solutions for energy solutions in China.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Ray Power Systems Co., Ltd. was founded in 2011 and has always been dedicated to developing, investing, installing and operating valuable combined frequency regulation ESS stations. Ray Power is known as the global pioneer of combining coal-fired units and ESS to perform frequency regulation service for the power grid covering with more than 30 patents. In 2013, the first combined frequency regulation ESS pilot project in the world was successfully built and put into commercial operation by Ray Power in Shijingshan power plant of Beijing Energy Holding Co. Ltd. The project was awarded the scientific award by Beijing government. Currently, Ray Power owns 77MW of frequency regulation ESS stations in operation or under construction. The total installed ESS assets owned by Ray Power will reach 300MW by the end of 2020.
About NEC Energy Solutions
NEC Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, and integrates smart energy storage solutions for the electric grid, behind the meter, and critical power applications. Its scalable distributed energy storage and control systems provide greater grid stability and flexibility to the benefit of both providers and users of electricity. In telecom, datacenter, and other industrial applications, its high performance lithium-ion battery systems provide better value than traditional lead-acid batteries in tough, critical power applications. Learn more at www.neces.com.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.
Source: NEC Corporation
Contact:
NEC Seiichiro Toda [email protected] +81-3-3798-6511
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 5, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 5, 2019 04:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 5, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 08:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 4, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 4, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 PM EDT