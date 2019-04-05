Tempo Announces Change of Leadership

|By Business Wire
Tempo, a leader in productivity-enhancing project management solutions, announces that Gary Jackson has been appointed as CEO, inheriting the role of CEO from Agust Einarsson.
Commenting on the transition which is effective April 2nd, Mr Einarsson said “I am proud of all that we have achieved over the past 12 years to build Tempo from a simple proprietary solution for time tracking, to a rapidly expanding software business with revenues of $22 million and global clients. After more than a decade serving in this leadership capacity, it’s time to be handing over the baton and Gary brings a breadth of expertise that will be invaluable in the next phase of Tempo’s expansion. I wish him and the rest of the team every success going forward.”
Mr Jackson’s appointment brings 25 years of executive leadership roles in enterprise B2B software companies with a focus in the last 18 years on developer productivity products. His dedication to process improvement, and honest communication has resulted in consistent achievement of company goals across his portfolio of efforts.
“My passion is to discover strategic advantages in the market and recruit high performing teams,” commented Gary Jackson, “I am delighted to be joining Tempo, which is now one of the largest app vendors on the Atlassian marketplace with more than 12,000 customers in over 120 countries. I wish Agust well for his future.”
A seamless handover process will be completed over the next weeks, leaving a company in excellent standing and primed for growth both within and outside of the Atlassian ecosystem.
The board of Tempo offers its sincere thanks to Mr Einarsson for his dedication and successful service for Tempo, and is pleased to welcome Mr Jackson into the role.
About Tempo
Tempo’s mission is to empower the world's most productive teams. Every day it helps people achieve their potential as smart, efficient and productive team members by building the world’s most useful, effortless and valuable tools for time, resource and cost management.
With headquarters in Reykjavik, Iceland and a North American presence in Montreal, Canada, Tempo provides a user friendly, high performance software suite for time tracking, resource management and budgeting. Tempo enables organizations to plan, optimize, and manage resources, budget and track project costs, and track and report time for team efficiency. Tempo has over 12,000 customers worldwide, ranging from small startups to the largest global enterprises including Amazon, BMW, Pfizer, HomeAway, PayPal, Hulu, Dell, and Disney.
To learn more about Tempo, visit www.tempo.io
About Diversis Capital
Founded in 2013, Diversis Capital, LLC (“Diversis”) is a private equity firm that invests in lower and middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its operating partners and strategic advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. The firm focuses on standalone deals, carve-outs, partnerships and special situations that require sharp financial acumen, creativity, collaboration and operational expertise to reach success. Diversis, which was founded by Managing Directors Ron Nayot and Kevin Ma, is currently in full acquisition mode with a goal of executing several transactions annually.
For more information, please visit www.diversiscapital.com
About Origo
Origo hf. (NASDAQ: ORIGO) is a long-established, publicly listed Nordic IT services and solutions provider with offices in Iceland and Sweden. For over two decades, Origo has been assisting its customers with technical leadership, through the supply of the best-available technology, applications development, systems integration, facilities management and expert business process consultancy. Origo corporate roots can be traced back to 1899 with the very inception of “office machines”.
Today, under the leadership of CEO Finnur Oddsson, Origo aims to be the technology partner of choice for businesses, from the smallest to the largest enterprises. With expertise in understanding and linking the needs of enterprise customers to competitive technology solutions, Origo uses its deep knowledge of mission-critical processes, hardware and application requirements, to focus on government and industries sectors with high support needs such as healthcare, ﬁnancial services, logistics and aviation.
For more information, please visit www.origo.is
