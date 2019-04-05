Infinito Wallet to Welcome Blockchain Titan Binance's BNB Coin and DEX

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|April 5, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
SINGAPORE, Apr 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - This April, Infinito Wallet is collaborating with Binance to integrate support for their newly launched blockchain, Binance Chain. With this technical collaboration, Infinito Wallet is one of the first wallets on the market to support services and assets from Binance Chain. Their App Square will also become the most scalable DApp Browser, supporting all DApps from 4 leading blockchain platforms including Ethereum, EOS, ONTology, and Binance Chain.
Soon, Infinito users can start trading cryptocurrencies on Binance DEX, Binance's native decentralized exchange, via the Universal Wallet's built-in DAPP Browser, App Square. The Infinito team is excited about this remarkable milestone and promises to deliver more value to users worldwide.
A technical collaboration for BNB Coin and Binance DEX on Infinito Wallet
Binance and Infinto have worked closely and shared technical APIs in order to enable BNB Coin and Binance DEX on the Universal Wallet.
For BNB Coin, Binance is supporting the Infinito team by being the service provider for Binance Chain's fullnode infrastructure on Infinito Wallet. This technical assistance not only allows the Universal Wallet's users to be amongst the very first to explore this blockchain's innovative applications but also enhances the security and performance when using this cryptocurrency on Infinito Wallet. As with any MainNet launch, holders of the ERC20 token, BNB, must perform token swap to transform their BNB tokens into BNB coin on the new Binance Chain. Infinito Wallet will allow you to easily Transact and Check Transaction History of BNB Coin instantly and securely.
Regarding Binance DEX, Binance team used Infinito provider, a bridge that enables communication between DApp and wallet SDK through callback functions, to integrate their well-known exchange into the Infinito App Square. This in-house developed Infinito provider is used by Infinito team to integrate blockchain DApps into their App Square in a manner that allows users to use these blockchain services with utmost convenience, flexibility and security.
Binance DEX on Infinito App Square - more secure and convenient!
Via Binance DEX on App Square, you can securely trade and monitor real-time prices of thousands of leading cryptocurrencies on the market. This new exchange promises to handle transactions instantly, with approximately the same trading volume as Binance.com. You will be able to enjoy a 25% discount for using BNB to pay for trading fees on the DEX. Simply purchase BNB through App Square and store them inside Infinito Wallet to use anytime.
What sets the two apart is that on the DEX, your personal wallet address is used to trade crypto instead of a registered exchange account, whose information is stored on servers. This removes the risk of hacks and allows you to have complete control of your private keys. Therefore, Binance DEX boasts an edge in security and convenience compared to its centralized counterpart.
The Infinito team is excited to bring users worldwide Binance's valuable service through the world's most scalable Universal Wallet. According to their roadmap, after Binance, support for more cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications will be added to serve all your daily crypo needs. For now, let's stay tuned for the official announcement from the Infinito team and get ready to explore BNB Coin and Binance DEX on this Universal Wallet!
Become Infinito Wallet's partners or get your DApp listed on App Square now!
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Build your own DApp?
For DApp developers, Infinito team also provides development platform to help you develop DApps easier and faster. Infinito Blockchain Platform (IBP) has a wide variety of blockchain modules including: API/SDKs, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Solutions, DApp and Smart Contract templates, and more. Contact [email protected] for more information.
About Infinito Wallet
Positioning as a leading universal wallet for crypto users, Infinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potentials of their cryptocurrencies. Their DApp browser, App Square, provides access to the most innovative blockchain applications for daily user needs. By selectively expanding their partner network, Infinito Wallet aims to build an ecosystem of practical blockchain services including exchanges, ID/KYC solutions, and other blockchain-related business services. At the same time, they support communities of developers and businesses with Infinito Blockchain Platform, an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate innovative products and services efficiently.
Infinito Wallet's core development team of blockchain R&D experts has intensive professional experience. Currently, their organization has more than 300 members including developers, designers, business, marketing, and customer service specialists. They are promoting research on infrastructure for cryptocurrencies and development utilizing blockchain.
Follow Infinito Wallet on
- Telegram: https://t.me/infinitowallet
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfinitoWallet/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfinitoWallet
- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc8s67KYZ1AHZRUqJLLFc0g
- Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/+InfinitoWallet
- Medium: https://medium.com/infinito-wallet
- Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/infinitowallet/
- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinity-blockchain-labs-europe/
Source: Infinito
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 5, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 5, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 5, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 5, 2019 04:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 5, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 08:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 4, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 4, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 4, 2019 02:45 PM EDT