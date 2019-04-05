Customer Intelligence Can Help Bridge the Gaps in Your Customer Experience | Infiniti Research’s Latest Blog Explains How

|By Business Wire
|
|April 5, 2019 09:19 AM EDT
A well-known customer intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on bridging the gaps in customer experience through customer intelligence. This supplement provides detailed insights into customer intelligence and how companies can leverage it to enhance their customer experience, customer loyalty, and overall brand image.
Key metrics in customer intelligence. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Increasing digitization has empowered both businesses and customers to interact with each other at multiple touch points. This also makes it easy to resolve the queries and grievances with ease and efficacy. As modern businesses are highly focused on identifying customer needs and enhancing customer experiences to outdo competitors, customers are now being placed at the crux of business strategies. Furthermore, social media and online review platforms have empowered the customers to share their views, opinions and experiences with a company or product. Any negative comment or experience could hamper the brand image of the company.
Getting ready to know your customers better may prove to be a daunting task. Request Free Brochure to know how our customer intelligence solutions can help.
Key customer intelligence metrics
Sentiment Analysis:
During customer interactions, it is essential for companies to understand the emotional state and behavior of the customer. Sentiment analysis involves analyzing the information that is usually in text format. This provides insights into customer opinions, demands, and emotional state. Through sentiment analysis businesses can assess customer reactions or emotions and provide immediate assistance, if necessary.
Voice of Customer (VoC)
Voice of the customer refers to the collective opinion of customers about a brand’s product/ service. Brands can judge the success/ failure of their product or service by looking at whether customers are buying it or not. But that doesn’t give a complete picture especially on factors such as improvements to be made to the current offering. Bringing VoC into the mixture and understanding their experiences and behavior, both qualitatively and quantitatively will give more insights about the brand’s offerings and customer perceptions.
Due to the dynamic market conditions, companies often face difficulties in gathering customer data. It becomes easier to track changing customer demands and expectations with an experienced market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal.
Overall Satisfaction Rating
Customer satisfaction should be assessed to identify if the products/services are successful in meeting customer expectations. For a product or service, the quality can be assessed easily based on the previous ratings of the customer.
Public Shoutout Index
There is a rapid increase in platforms where customers can share their views and opinions. It is also imperative to track social and online review channels to identify such customers who can have great impact on the business.
Request for more information and know how we can help you leverage robust customer intelligence solutions that can tap into the market requirements and meet customer needs.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
