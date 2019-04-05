eG Innovations Named as a Top 10 Global Vendor in Continuous Application Performance Management (CAPM) by Research In Action

eG Innovations, a leading provider of application and IT performance monitoring and analytics solutions, announced today that it has been named among the top 10 vendors in the Vendor Selection Matrix™ for Continuous Application Performance Management (CAPM) SaaS and Software: The Top 20 Global Vendors 2019 research report published by Research In Action GmbH, a leading European research firm.

CAPM is one of the fastest growing market segments in enterprise IT today. With the increasing focus on digital transformation, there has been a phenomenal increase in the number of business applications (both web and mobile) being deployed. When a business application is slow, it not only affects the digital user experience, but also the business productivity and revenues. Given the diverse and distributed technology ecosystem in use (cloud services, serverless technologies, microservices, etc.), it has become very difficult for the application team to diagnose the cause of the issue and resolve it. CAPM is the continuous identification of issues around performance and availability of software applications.

Research In Action conducted an evaluation of more than 500 active software vendors in the CAPM market during Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 through a survey of enterprise buyers. More than 45,000 data points were collected across 1,500 enterprise IT stakeholders with budget responsibilities.

“Our research indicates that many IT organizations have taken steps to help their business improve customer experience. To break out from the pack, IT organizations must embark on the next journey towards application performance management. This one is to embrace solutions that deliver proactive insights to connected teams, as all of them need to understand within their context what needs to be done to continuously improve the health of applications and its underlying architecture and services,” said Eveline Oehrlich, Research Director at Research In Action.

Based on the survey results, Research In Action shortlisted the top CAPM vendors based on their strategy (which includes vision and GTM, innovation and partner ecosystem, company viability, execution capabilities, differentiation and USP) and execution (which includes breadth and depth of solution offering, market share and growth, customer satisfaction and price/value ratio).

“In 2019, enterprise IT teams that embrace CAPM to change how their company delivers business outcomes will make a difference. This requires intelligent automation of the complicated (and dynamic) application technology environment with strategic vendor partners who have the right mix in strategy and execution to meet your needs. To help understand the vendors in the global CAPM market, we have published the Research In Action CAPM Vendor Selection Matrix™ 2019. This is not just what we think but what many customers we surveyed experienced with the top 20 vendors on the list,” said Ms. Oehrlich.

Based on customer feedback, combined with Research In Action analyst assessments, eG Innovations’ flagship application and IT performance monitoring solution, eG Enterprise, was named in the top 10 global CAPM vendors. eG Enterprise’s correlative intelligence capability, which helps understand dependencies between disparate components of a digital business service, automatically correlates performance across tiers and provides contextual insight into the where the root cause of application slowness lies, is highlighted as a key differentiator in the report.

“To deal with the increasing complexity of modern application architectures, CAPM is a must. Tools that only focus on application code analysis are not enough for troubleshooting. End-to-end visibility – from code to container to cloud – is essential for enterprise IT teams. Every tier and every layer of the application service and supporting IT infrastructure (network, virtualization, storage, database) must be monitored with contextual insight. With various stakeholders such as from AppDev, DevOps and IT Ops having responsibility for performance management, converged application and infrastructure visibility is a necessity today,” said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations.

The Research In Action 2019 CAPM research report covers many aspects including:

The key requirements for a CAPM solution

Top areas of investments for organizations towards CAPM

Adoption of AIOps and machine learning in CAPM

Predictions for how the CAPM trend will continue to evolve in the future

About eG Innovations

eG Innovations is dedicated to helping businesses across the globe transform IT service delivery into a competitive advantage and a center for productivity, growth and profit. Many of the world's largest businesses use eG Enterprise to enhance IT service performance, increase operational efficiency, ensure IT effectiveness and deliver on the ROI promise of transformational IT investments across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Visit us at www.eginnovations.com.

About Research In Action:

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients.

