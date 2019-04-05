Celonis Announces Intelligent Business Cloud Innovation Agenda

|By Business Wire
April 5, 2019 09:32 AM EDT
CELOSPHERE - At the keynote session of Celosphere, Celonis’ first customer and partner conference, the Company launched its product agenda of Performance Accelerators. Built on the Open Application Framework, these purpose-built applications include Action Engine, Workflows, and the Machine Learning Workbench. Celonis also announced Real-time Process Mining technology acquired from Banyas. The Celosphere inaugural event has been sold out for weeks, with over 1,000 in attendance in Munich and hundreds more joining the live stream.
Performance Accelerators speed time to targeted business outcomes
Performance Accelerators, now in beta, bundle advanced technologies into pre-built applications that target specific business outcomes. Combining unique process mining insights and over 2000 customer implementations with Machine Learning Models, Action Engine Skills, and Workflows - organizations can gain a fully operational, intelligent application.
For example, the On-time Delivery Accelerator includes pre-built machine learning models to instantly identify incoming orders with high-probability of future delay, pre-built workflows to a warehouse management system to expedite relevant orders, a set of skills that recommend next best actions to employees downstream in the process, and direct integration to the order management system (SAP, Oracle, etc.) to enable individuals to perform operational and analytical tasks in one interface. Additional accelerators include Working Capital Accelerator, Ticket Resolution Accelerator, Perfect PO Accelerator, Employee Onboarding Accelerator, and more.
Celonis Action Engine Engages Everyone
Celonis Action Engine provides the next best action to prevent bottlenecks and direct next steps to individuals who can make change happen instantly or to automation tools. Organizations create “skills” in the Action Engine based on business rules or machine learning algorithms, that provide specific recommendations on how to fix process issues before they arise. This capability from Celonis is available now.
Machine Learning Workbench Uncovers Insights Automatically
Modern organizational complexity is beyond what the human mind can process and resolve; with millions of orders, thousands of products, hundreds of campaigns, channels, customers and business rules - complexity itself is an impediment to progress. Celonis customers can leverage over 100,000 freely available packages in the Python community to improve operations by understanding the meaning behind their business by combining process models and machine learning. The Machine Learning Workbench, currently in beta, is built specifically with Jupyter notebooks and directly integrates Python predictive models into the Celonis platform. Customers can now overcome organizational complexities to accelerate business operations with more powerful techniques.
Workflows Engine Removes Operational Friction from Systems to Actions
Silos consistently create points of operational friction. Celonis has released a beta Workflows engine, which creates flow between core systems and actions to be taken regardless of the target system. The no-code, point-and-click workflow allows business analysts to arrange process steps and connect process flows across systems. Included in Workflows are templates for core systems (SAP, Oracle, Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, Jira, etc…) to automate common workflows. This capability is natively integrated into the Celonis Action Engine to maximize action flow across systems.
Open Application Framework Creates Action with Intelligence
Enhancing a process requires engaging each employee to take action, and showing the value of taking those actions. Celonis is providing an Open Application Framework to enable organizations to develop personalized, use-case specific intelligent, operational applications. This framework provides best-practice templates and a development environment to build apps which combine transactional and analytics capabilities, so a user can take action instantly while visualizing analysis.
Celonis also announced the acquisition of Banyas.it, which breaks down the complexity barrier of real-time process mining on SAP. In use cases of high-volume or high-frequency processes, real-time process monitoring and alerting is critical for achieving targeted business outcomes. Organizations will see a real-time visual of their SAP processes and most importantly, be able to kick-off actions to prevent downstream issues or take advantage of opportunities. This unique real-time SAP capability, currently in Beta, augments Celonis’ existing real-time capabilities for other source systems.
About Celonis
Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in business transformation software, turning process insights into action with the process mining technology it pioneered. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their business. Companies around the world including Siemens, GM, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis technology to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and an improved experience for their customers.
