Global Optical Switches Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024 - Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of Over 13.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Optical Switches Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 13.41% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024

The growing proliferation of cloud across all aspects of businesses in a diverse range of end-user industries is creating a robust demand for data center operations, as companies are increasingly investing to gain prominence in a highly contested and populated market space. Further, as major cloud content providers build out ever-larger data center facilities, the bandwidth limitations of conventional data center architectures become more apparent, throttling aggregate performance and efficiency.

The demand for cloud services, virtualization, and edge computing is augmenting the growth of the data center market. This has led to an overflowing influx of traffic within the data centers, thus pushing operated to find improved means to interconnect rising numbers of servers and move larger amounts of data between them. Server interconnection scalability within the data center is becoming a bottleneck, and inefficient data flow scaling constrains data center growth. Operational inefficiencies caused due to product breakages are reducing server utilization and wasting critical space, powering, and cooling resources.

Traditional data center, such as Optical-to-electrical-to-optical (OEO) switches and Ethernet routers have limited scalability and cannot keep up with growing intra-data center traffic bandwidth demands. Further, the logistics of deploying and managing miles of optical fiber required is not considered feasible.

While there are many ongoing as well as planned optical fibre network investments for various end-user applications, it is critical to consider the budget for a new fibre cable project. While most managers focus on the unit price of the materials involved, there is a greater need to select materials to achieve the best TCO for the customer.

The deployment of the fibre cable network deems itself as an expensive task. Further, maintenance of the network equipment and cables is also extremely necessary to ensure perfect system delivery. Fans and blowers are used to ensure an efficient cooling mechanism, which is vital to the fiber cable's performance.

This necessitates a rigorous maintenance program. It also adds to the overall costs that come with the fiber optic technology. Due to these factors, telecom operators may hesitate to make such huge investments unless completely sure on the ROI, this may hinder the market growth.

The Scope of the Report

Optical switches used in fiber optic transmission systems contributes to the development of the optical network. The main function of optical switching is to enable routing of optical data signals without the need for conversion to electrical signals and, consequently, is independent of data rate and data protocol. The transfer of the switching function from electronics to optics will offer a reduction in the network equipment, an increase in the switching speed, and a decrease in the operating power.

Key Market Trends

Optical Switching is expected to register a Significant Growth

The segment comprises of various applications of all-optical switches. Technological advancements in the all-optical switch, coupled Software Defined Network (SDN) paradigms, create compelling solutions to bring the fiber layer under software control. In addition to this, the adoption of all-optical switching in data centers facilitates both traffic provisioning and protection switching between the external network and the peering arbitrator. Moreover, in all-optical switching, any optical connection can be remotely monitored and tested and can be configured to switch automatically based on reduction, or loss, of the optical signal.

Furthermore, the incorporation of all-optical switching to C-RAN architectures allows the sharing of centralized monitoring and test equipment across multiple optical fiber front haul links interconnecting RRHs and BBUs.In 2017, China Telecom built a WDM ASON backbone network at 21 nodes throughout Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Hubei, Anhui, and Jiangxi. Through this project, the company deployed the first all-optical network 2.0 backbone network in the country.

The project witnessed the transformation from electric switching nodes to all-optical switching nodes. In addition, 21 ROADMs were deployed to create intelligent optical nodes, which will eventually become the optical cross-connect (OXC). Thus, potential such investments in other countries are expected to drive the demand for all-optical switches.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

The global roll out of 5G commercial services is expected to commence during 2019-2020. To support the accelerated build out of 5G in the United States, Ericsson predicts that 5G subscriptions are expected to reach the 150 million user mark, accounting for 48% of all mobile subscriptions in North America by the end of 2023.

Unlocking the full potential of 5G in the United States depends on the extension of fiber deep into the network. Despite the demand and potential economic benefits of fiber deployment, the United States currently lacks the fiber density in access networks to make the bandwidth advancements that are necessary to improve the pace of innovation and economic growth.

At the same time, an analysis based on the Deloitte Consulting LLP estimates that, the United States requires between USD 130 and USD 150 billion over the next 5-7 years to adequately support broadband competition, rural coverage, and wireless densification.

The aforementioned factors are expected to support and drive the demand for optical fiber-based broadband services, which in return aid the market growth significantly. Ericsson increased investment in 5G, AI, and automation in the United States, seeing the strategic opportunity in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Optical Switches Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Optical Switches technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In June 2018, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Deutsche Telekom AG implemented the world's first proof-of-concept network data layer (NDL), which integrates various virtual network functions (VNFs) of different vendors, in a cloud infrastructure.

