Tempo gibt Führungswechsel bekannt

April 5, 2019
Tempo, ein führender Anbieter von produktivitätsverbessernden Projektmanagementlösungen, gibt die Ernennung von Gary Jackson zum CEO als Nachfolger von Agust Einarsson bekannt.
Einarsson kommentierte den Wechsel mit Wirkung ab dem 2. April wie folgt: „Ich bin stolz darauf, was wir in den vergangenen 12 Jahren beim Ausbau von Tempo erreicht haben: Wir haben eine einfache, interne Zeiterfassungslösung zu einem rasch expandierenden Softwaregeschäft mit 22 Millionen US-Dollar Umsatz und globalen Kunden entwickelt. Nach über einem Jahrzehnt in dieser Führungsposition ist es Zeit für mich, das Zepter weiterzureichen. Gary bringt umfassendes Know-how mit sich, das für die nächste Expansionsphase von Tempo von unschätzbarem Wert sein wird. Ich wünsche ihm und dem restlichen Team alles Gute und viel Erfolg für die Zukunft.“
Jackson hatte 25 Jahre lang Führungspositionen bei B2B-Softwareunternehmen inne, und in den letzten 18 Jahren lag sein Schwerpunkt auf Produkten für die Entwicklerproduktivität. Dank seines Engagements für Prozessverbesserung und einer offenen Kommunikation erreichte er kontinuierlich die Unternehmensziele in seinem Aktivitätenportfolio.
„Meine Leidenschaft gilt der Erschließung strategischer Vorteile im Markt und der Rekrutierung leistungsstarker Teams“, so Gary Jackson. „Ich freue mich auf meine Arbeit für Tempo, das jetzt mit über 12.000 Kunden in mehr als 120 Ländern einer der größten App-Anbieter auf dem von Atlassian bedienten Markt ist. Ich wünsche Agust alles Gute für seine Zukunft.“
In den kommenden Wochen wird ein reibungsloser Übergabeprozess stattfinden, um dem Unternehmen eine ausgezeichnete Marktposition zu verschaffen und es für das Wachstum innerhalb und außerhalb des Atlassian-Ökosystems vorzubereiten.
Der Vorstand von Tempo bedankt sich bei Einarsson für sein großartiges Engagement und seine erfolgreiche Arbeit bei Tempo und heißt Gary Jackson als seinen Nachfolger herzlich willkommen.
Über Tempo
Die Mission von Tempo besteht darin, die weltweit produktivsten Teams zu weiteren Höchstleistungen zu befähigen. Jeden Tag hilft das Unternehmen Menschen dabei, ihr Potenzial als intelligente, effiziente und produktive Teammitglieder zu erfüllen. Zu diesem Zweck erstellt es die weltweit nützlichsten, nutzerfreundlichsten und wertvollsten Tools für Zeit-, Ressourcen- und Kostenmanagement.
Mit Hauptsitz in Reykjavik (Island) und einer Niederlassung in Montreal (Kanada) entwickelt Tempo eine nutzerfreundliche, leistungsstarke Software-Suite für Zeiterfassung, Ressourcenverwaltung und Budgeterstellung. Es befähigt Unternehmen, die Ressourcennutzung zu planen, zu optimieren und zu verwalten, Projektkosten zu budgetieren und zu verfolgen und die Zeitnutzung im Interesse von effizienter Teamarbeit im Auge zu behalten. Tempo hat über 12.000 Kunden weltweit, von kleinen Start-ups bis hin zu den größten globalen Konzernen wie Amazon, BMW, Pfizer, HomeAway, PayPal, Hulu, Dell und Disney.
Weitere Informationen über Tempo erhalten Sie unter: www.tempo.io
Über Diversis Capital
Diversis Capital, LLC („Diversis“) wurde 2013 gegründet und ist eine Private-Equity-Firma, die in kleinere und mittelständische Unternehmen investiert. Dabei konzentriert es sich insbesondere auf Situationen, wo es einzigartige Wertschöpfung hervorbringen und einem Unternehmen auf die nächste Stufe der Erfolgsleiter verhelfen kann. Mit einem kooperativen Ansatz bei der Investitionstätigkeit arbeiten seine operativen Partner und strategischen Berater mit den Geschäftsleitungsteams zusammen, um erfolgreiche und für langfristiges Wachstum aufgestellte Organisationen aufzubauen. Die Firma konzentriert sich auf eigenständige Transaktionen, Carve-outs, Partnerschaften und spezielle Situationen, die einen geschärften Geschäftssinn, Kreativität, Kooperation und betriebliche Expertise erfordern, um Erfolge zu erzielen. Diversis wurde von den Managing Directors Ron Nayot und Kevin Ma gegründet und liegt derzeit voll auf Übernahmekurs mit dem Ziel, mehrere Transaktionen pro Jahr abzuschließen.
Weitere Informationen über Tempo erhalten Sie unter: www.diversiscapital.com
Über Origo
Origo hf. (NASDAQ: ORIGO) ist ein seit langem etablierter, börsennotierter nordischer Anbieter von IT-Dienstleistungen und -Lösungen mit Niederlassungen in Island und Schweden. Seit mehr als zwei Jahrzehnten ist Origo seinen Kunden in Fragen technischer Führungsarbeit behilflich, insbesondere durch die Bereitstellung der besten verfügbaren Technologie, von Anwendungsentwicklung, Systemintegration, Anlagenmanagement und Fachberatung zu Geschäftsprozessen. Die Unternehmenswurzeln von Origo lassen sich bis zum Jahr 1899 zurückverfolgen, als die allerersten „Büromaschinen“ entwickelt wurden.
Unter der Leitung von CEO Finnur Oddsson ist Origo heute bestrebt, sich zum bevorzugten Technologiepartner von Unternehmen jeder Größenordnung, von den kleinsten Firmen bis hin zu den größten Konzernen, zu entwickeln. Mit seiner Expertise im Verständnis der Anforderungen von Unternehmenskunden und deren Verknüpfung mit wettbewerbsfähigen Technologielösungen nutzt Origo seine tiefgreifenden Fachkenntnisse missionskritischer Prozesse, Hardware und Anwendungsanforderungen, um sich auf anspruchsvolle Regierungs- und Industriesektoren zu konzentrieren, wie etwa das Gesundheits- und Finanzwesen, Logistik und Luftfahrt.
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter: www.origo.is
