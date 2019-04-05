Tradeshift amplia sua equipe de liderança global com importantes nomeações na América Latina e nos Estados Unidos

|By Business Wire
|
April 5, 2019 02:01 PM EDT
A Tradeshift, líder em pagamentos e mercados de cadeia de abastecimento, anunciou hoje dois novos integrantes para sua equipe de liderança global que ajudarão a empresa a promover inovação em redes de cadeia de abastecimento de todos os setores.
Kevin Wilbur, que mais recentemente atuava como vice-presidente sênior de automação de pontos de acesso na Tungsten Network, foi nomeado vice-presidente global de valor para o cliente da Tradeshift e ficará na cidade de Providence, estado norte-americano de Rhode Island. Fernando De Allende, um empreendedor global que também já ocupou diversos cargos de liderança na SAP, passa a integrar a equipe da Tradeshift como gerente geral para a América Latina a partir do crescente escritório que a empresa possui em Miami.
“Passar por um crescimento exponencial nos permitiu aprofundar nossa equipe executiva”, comentou Rinus Strydom, diretor comercial da Tradeshift. “Os talentos de Kevin e Fernando ajudarão a Tradeshift a fortalecer sua experiência setorial e ampliar o alcance para o mercado latino-americano.”
Proporcionando mais de 25 anos de experiência no setor de aquisição e pagamento, inclusive com a fundação e venda de uma empresa de aquisição em apenas três anos, Wilbur promoverá as atividades pós-vendas da Tradeshift para que os clientes maximizem o valor de seus investimentos e os aumentem com o tempo.
“O mundo está mudando rapidamente e a digitalização da cadeia de abastecimento global tornou-se parte inevitável da trajetória de qualquer empresa”, afirmou Wilbur. “Os clientes mais bem-sucedidos são aqueles que superam as antigas tecnologias monolíticas e adotam uma abordagem de plataforma, como a Tradeshift, que garante longevidade a seus investimentos e escalas enquanto crescem.”
De Allende entra para a Tradeshift vindo da Market Overture, da qual foi fundador e diretor executivo, ajudando a introduzir soluções de software empresarial na América Latina. Durante seus mais de 20 anos de carreira, sendo 16 deles na SAP, ele ajudou a expandir e acelerar a inovação em diferentes setores de mercado e culturas.
“É preciso ter visão ousada para criar uma empresa extraordinária, mas também é preciso contar com um grupo de líderes fortes e capazes e uma cultura diversificada e global de funcionários inovadores. Foi isso que eu descobri na Tradeshift”, declarou De Allende. “Para mim, é uma grande satisfação ajudar a ampliar e fortalecer a inovação da Tradeshift no mercado latino-americano.”
Sobre a Tradeshift
A Tradeshift promove a inovação da cadeia de abastecimento para a economia conectada digitalmente. Como líder em pagamentos e mercados de cadeia de abastecimento, a empresa ajuda compradores e fornecedores a digitalizarem todas as suas transações comerciais, colaborarem em cada processo e se conectarem com qualquer aplicativo de cadeia de abastecimento. Mais de 1,5 milhão de empresas de 190 países contam com a Tradeshift para processar mais de meio trilhão de dólares em valor de transação, o que a torna a maior rede empresarial global para compras e vendas. Descubra o comércio para todos em tradeshift.com.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005406/pt/
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 5, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 5, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 5, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 5, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 5, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 5, 2019 04:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 5, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 08:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 4, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 4, 2019 03:15 PM EDT