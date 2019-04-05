Verimatrix annonce l'intégration d'une API entre VCAS Ultra et Amazon Web Services (AWS) pour la vidéo en direct sécurisée

|By Business Wire
NAB Show 2019 (Stand N° SU3110) – Verimatrix, une société d'Inside Secure (Euronext Paris - INSD), a annoncé aujourd'hui l'intégration d'une API entre son système d'aadministration de contenu vidéo Verimatrix (VCAS) Ultra™ et AWS Elemental MediaConnect. L'intégration de l'API fournit un accès conditionnel et une gestion des droits appliqués entre les flux de travail d'acquisition de contenu et de distribution aux fournisseurs de services vidéo.
À mesure que les fournisseurs de contenu et les opérateurs de services vidéo déplacent les flux de diffusion de contenu vers le cloud, ils doivent pouvoir compter sur un moyen fiable et efficace pour télécharger et transférer des flux en direct. L'intégration de l'API VCAS Ultra à AWS Elemental MediaConnect est conçue pour répondre à deux principaux cas d'utilisation : sécuriser les flux de travail de distribution pour les opérateurs en aval et appliquer les droits permettant aux opérateurs habilités d'accéder aux flux en direct appropriés.
AWS Media Services accélère et simplifie la préparation, le traitement et la livraison de retransmission vidéo et multi-écrans effectués parAWS. AWS Elemental MediaConnect est un service de transport de haute qualité pour la vidéo en direct qui permet aux utilisateurs de créer des flux de travaux de transport de vidéo en direct critiques, très rapidement et à un coût de diffusion par satellite ou par fibre optique, avec une surveillance et une gestion de qualité broadcast.
Les fonctionnalités d’intégration de l’API VCAS Ultra déployées dans le Verimatrix Secure Cloud™, consistent en une plateforme SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) complète exploitant AWS afin que les clients ne soient pas obligés d'installer, de configurer et de gérer des serveurs physiques pour exploiter les services VCAS Ultra.
« VCAS Ultra est une solution de sécurité éprouvée et largement adoptée pour les services vidéo Premium. L'intégration de notre API à AWS Elemental MediaConnect offre une flexibilité et des options à valeur ajoutée pour la distribution de vidéo en direct », a déclaré Petr Peterka, CTO de Verimatrix. « La possibilité de sécuriser, d'authentifier et de faire respecter les droits de distribution du contenu de diffusion en direct automatiquement est un autre exemple de flux de travail de pointe dans le cloud qui offre une alternative valable à la distribution par satellite ou par fibre optique ».
Outre l'importance autonome de la distribution vidéo en direct sécurisée dans le cloud via AWS Elemental MediaConnect, cette intégration de l'API peut potentiellement étendre les modèles de déploiement et la proposition de valeur des flux de travail de distribution de contenu connecté qui rationalisent la diffusion de bout en bout et automatisent les rapports d'analyse vidéo entre les fournisseurs de contenu et les opérateurs de services vidéo.
Pour plus d'informations sur les avantages de la diffusion de vidéos sécurisées dans le cloud, nous vous attendons au NAB 2019, stand n° SU3110.
À propos de Verimatrix
Verimatrix est spécialisé dans l'amélioration et la sécurisation des recettes des périphériques connectés et des services IP dans le monde entier. Reconnaissant la nécessité d'améliorer l'échange numérique entre les fournisseurs de contenus, les opérateurs de services vidéo et les abonnés, Verimatrix est orientée sur l'amélioration du flux de travail de distribution de contenus connectés en exploitant ses solutions primées VCAS™ security et Verspective® Analytics solutions, et un écosystème de partenaires incomparable, visant à réduire les coûts et la complexité associés à de vieux flux de travail de distribution. Pour en savoir plus, visitez le sitewww.verimatrix.com, notre blog Points de vue sur la télévision payante et suivez-nous sur @verimatrixinc, Facebook et LinkedIn pour participer à la conversation.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005478/fr/
