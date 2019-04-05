Ossia’s Cota Wireless Power System Wins Edison Gold

|By Business Wire
|
April 5, 2019 06:56 PM EDT
Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”) won gold yesterday at The Edison Best New Product Awards™, an annual competition that honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The event was held in New York, NY.
For the global competition, Ossia’s flagship wireless power technology, Cota, which is power delivered over, at a distance, without cables, charging pads, or line of sight, was reviewed by an independent judging panel of 3,000 top senior business executives, academics, and innovation professionals from diverse industries and disciplines. They chose Cota as the “best of the best” of wireless charging.
“Being recognized with an Edison Award™ is a tremendous honor,” says Mario Obeidat, CEO at Ossia. “We understand the great value and impact that Cota Real Wireless Power can and will have on our businesses and lives, in fact, is already having, and it’s gratifying when our communities become aware of that potential, too.”
Cota, along with all entries in the competition, was judged on four criteria: 1) concept (opportunity, conception, method, and development), 2) value (need/desire, differentiation, cost, and advantage), 3) delivery (message, engagement, availability, and achievement, and 4) impact (sustainability, social responsibility, and potential.)
“Cota is very different from other RF-based wireless technologies in development out there,” says Obeidat. “For one, Cota is a functioning technology, not just a theory or concept. It also applies to a wider range of applications, due to its ability to deliver power to many devices or sensors safely and reliably over air and at a distance, even when the device is in use or in motion.”
Ossia’s fellow Edison Gold Award Winners this year, in other categories, include IBM, Eargo, LG Electronics, CIMCON Lighting, Inc., ProLogium Technology, and NuVasive.
Ossia is also a CES 2019 Innovation Awards winner in the Wireless Devices, Accessories, and Services category for the Cota Forever Sleeve, Ossia’s 4th consecutive CES award. Cota Wireless Power is available for license.
About Ossia
Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.
