VisualOn Raises the Bar with Pioneering New Features for its Streaming Media Player Solutions at NAB Show 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 5, 2019 07:47 PM EDT
NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU11410)--VisualOn Inc., the industry-proven video stream solution provider, will showcase how its advanced all-in-one streaming media solutions are addressing the limitations of current streaming services across different platforms at the NAB Show 2019. The company is helping major streaming service providers enhance their competitive profile with new features and functionality for connected client devices and will have several available as live, hands-on demonstrations shown for the first time.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005492/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Demonstration highlights:
-
UHD Picture-in-Picture on Android TV: Most Android TV platforms
max out the native hardware decoding capability when playing UHD/4K,
making Picture-in-Picture (PiP) impossible. The company has enhanced
its VisualOn Media Platform (VMP) with an innovative way to enable
smooth, flawless PiP capability for up to three SD streams in Android
TV, which can be synchronized with the main UHD/4K stream to provide
unique viewer experiences. In collaboration with Harmonic, the
first-time demonstration will show how it addresses the Android TV
limitations using streams provided by Harmonic along with VMP’s unique
stream synchronization technology.
“Harmonic is happy to collaborate with VisualOn in bringing multiple decoded streams to the 4K Android TV environment, enabling picture-in-picture for the first time,” commented Harmonic’s Thierry Fautier, VP Video Strategy. “This is a critical step toward bringing Android TV on par with the second screen experience.”
- Adaptive Night Vision: VisualOn has developed an innovative method for increasing contrast and brightness on any screen, allowing low-light or dark scenes to display more clearly for a superior viewing experience.
- CMAF Low Latency: The VMP leverages low latency technologies for the best user experience in all major streaming formats. Low latency is supported for DASH/HLS on iOS, Android and HTML5 (Safari/Chrome) for fMP4 and Transport Stream. VisualOn will show CMAF low latency live stream playback in real-world conditions.
-
3D Modeling: VisualOn will show a video gallery page with cover
thumbnails shown as 3D photos. By clicking the video thumbnail, it
will open up a video player and play the selected video. This provides
a unique, customizable experience to differentiate your service.
“At VisualOn, we are proud of our long history of helping many of the top global video services to build, optimize and operate their platforms, and we look forward to establishing new connections during NAB 2019,” said Michael Jones, SVP and Head of Business Development at VisualOn.
VisualOn’s executives will present in following NAB sessions to discuss streaming media industry trends:
-
Quality
of Experience Drives Customer Adoption - April 9th,
2:40 - 3:00 PM, CM|IP Presentation Theater, South Upper Hall (SU11621)
Christophe Coquerel, Head of EMEA Application Engineering, will explain why delivering advanced technologies, like low latency, has little value if users suffer buffering issues. He will present key challenges and potential solutions to enable the most reliable and stable video delivery.
-
How
Can Big Data and Analytics Improve the TV Experience?- April 10th,
12:00 - 12:40 PM, CM|IP Debate Theater, South Upper Hall
(SU10114)
Michael Jones, SVP and Head of Business Development, will discuss the fundamental opportunities and challenges that operators from all spheres need to understand as TV is tailored for the individual. The panel will debate the best practices for FTA and pay-TV operators to rethink their technology and processes, along with a new set of skills, in order to gain benefits from big data and analytics.
For more information or to schedule a meeting with VisualOn, visit the website here.
About VisualOn:
VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology, with many years of experience working with the world’s top device makers and streaming video service providers. The company’s vast trove of patented technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world’s top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected screens with high quality and availability, wide compatibility, differentiated features and functionalities and shortened time-to-market.
VisualOn is a private company founded in 2003, with headquarters in Silicon Valley, with global offices in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Serbia.
For more information, please visit us at www.visualon.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005492/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 5, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 5, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia needs more cloud computing, more Big Data, and more IoT. This is according to our research at the Tau Institute. The nation does not finish well in our research, yet has a great chance to improve things right at the present moment. Can it? Will it? Saudi Arabia was represented at the recent G20 Summit in Brisbane, Australia, presenting a plan with a call to “deepen and accelerate the pace of economic diversification” while enrolling some 450,000 students in technic...
Apr. 5, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,466
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 5, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 5, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 5, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 5, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 5, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 5, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 5, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 5, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 5, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 5, 2019 04:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 5, 2019 02:00 AM EDT