The Good Report celebrating the best campaigns for social responsibility 2018

|April 5, 2019 11:37 PM EDT
- A collaboration between ACT Responsible and WARC Rankings
- Trash Isles #1 campaign | BBDO New York #1 agency
- BBDO Worldwide #1 network | Amnesty International #1 brand
LONDON, Apr 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Good Report is a unique ranking of the world's best use of creative communications to promote sustainability and social responsibility to raise awareness of major social and environmental issues. It is created by ACT Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest global source of the world's best ads on social and environmental issues, in collaboration with WARC, the worldwide authority on marketing and media effectiveness and publisher of the WARC Creative 100 Rankings, a global index of creative excellence in advertising, successor to the Gunn Report.
A total of 827 campaigns produced by 534 agencies for 685 advertisers from 74 countries were evaluated for this latest Good Report. The Good Report ranking is created by combining the industry's recognition of the best performing campaigns as tracked by the WARC Creative 100, with the promotional effort behind the campaigns and the general public's recognition from public votes organized by ACT Responsible. There is no complicated criteria or categories, just great work for Good.
Of the 40 campaigns featured in The Good Report 2018, 27 are for NGO's, institutions and foundations and 13 are for commercial brands. The top 25 agencies are made up of 6 independents and 19 networked agencies. In the top 19 Networks list there are 3 independent networks and 18 networks owned by holding companies; and the top ten Advertisers include 8 NGO's/Institutions and 2 for-profit companies.
Taking the top places are:
Most successful Campaigns promoting good causes 2018
#1 Trash Isles, AMV BBDO London, LadBible and Plastic Oceans Foundation
#2 Prescribed to Death, Energy BBDO Chicago, National Safety Council
#3 No Conditions Apply - Sindoor Khela, FCB Ulka Mumbai, The Times of India
#4 Destination Pride, FCB/SIX Toronto, PFLAG Canada
#5 Touching Masterpieces, Geometry Prague, NeuroDigital for National Gallery of Prague
Most successful Agencies promoting good causes 2018
#1 BBDO New York, USA
#2 AMV BBDO London, UK
#3 Colenso BBDO Auckland, New Zealand
#4 la chose, Paris, France
#5 J. Walter Thompson New York, USA
Most successful Networks promoting good causes 2018
#1 BBDO Worldwide
#2 FCB
#3 J. Walter Thompson Worldwide
#4 McCann Worldwide
#5 Havas Group
Most successful advertisers promoting good causes 2018
#1 Amnesty International
#2 WWF
#3 Greenpeace
#4 Procter & Gamble
#5 Plastic Oceans Foundation
Act Responsible considers that advertising recognition is too often confined to its commercial side; and that the other part of its role, such as informing, raising awareness and educating, is often forgotten.
For 18 years now, Act Responsible has collected the best ads promoting sustainability & social responsibility in order to highlight the use of creativity to raise awareness of the world's major issues. Still, hardly any specific recognition is offered to agencies that give time and talent to support the communication of public interest causes. Nonetheless, the commitment of communication professionals to these causes is fundamental; good causes need campaigns to create awareness of their existence.
Act Responsible has created The Good Report) in collaboration with WARC, to celebrate the wonderful work and dedication that thousands of agencies are making to support these major causes, in order to further motivate and inspire creativity as well as the continued production of new campaigns.
"With The Good Report, ACT Responsible continues its mission of promoting, inspiring and federating the communications industry for the greater Good. We truly believe advertising has a major role in educating and promoting good to help make the world a better place and we are proud the celebrate this work every year. Producing The Good Report with the collaboration of the WARC Rankings team is a great privilege" says Herve de Clerck, ACT Responsible Dream Leader.
David Tiltman, Head of Content, WARC and ACT'ive Partner, comments: "Whilst purpose-driven campaigns are playing a key role in today's brand marketing, Act Responsible, together with Gunn Report, have been shining a light on communications for good causes for nearly two decades. Following the recent rebrand of the Gunn Report to WARC Rankings, WARC is delighted to continue this collaboration."
All the work featured in The Good Report will be available to view at The Act Responsible Expo, one of the must-see exhibitions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June each year. It honours the hugely valuable job the industry does throughout the year in countries all round the world, in multiplying the impact and effectiveness of communications for Good Causes.
View The Good Report 2018 campaigns on https://act.adforum.com/creative-work/playlist/18706/the-good-report-18-...
To see The Good Report 2018 in full visit http://act-responsible.org/the-good-report/
About Act Responsible
ACT Responsible is a Swiss-based non-profit organization created in 2001. ACT stands for Advertising Community Together. The association mission is to federate the Advertising Communications industry around Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development and share good practices. Today, ACT Responsible has created, hand in hand withAdForum.com, a large and unique database of campaigns gathered worldwide, highlighting outstanding work and showing how the advertising industry is playing its role raising awareness on crucial issues. ACT Responsible has built a network of committed agencies, media, production companies, advertisers, institutions, NGOs and corporations all over the world, who believe responsible advertising is an essential focus of modern communications. The association is part of the United Nations Global Compact.
About WARC
- your global authority on advertising and media effectiveness
WARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.
WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.
WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.
WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.
Source: WARC
Contact:
Amanda Benfell Head of PR & Press +44 20 7467 8125 [email protected]
