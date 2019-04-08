Verimatrix gibt API-Integration von VCAS Ultra in Amazon Web Services (AWS) für Secure Live Video bekannt

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 02:29 AM EDT
NAB Show 2019 (Stand Nr. SU3110) – Verimatrix, ein Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) Unternehmen, meldete heute die API-Integration seines Verimatrix Video Content Authority Systems (VCAS) Ultra™ in AWS Elemental MediaConnect. Die API-Integration bietet das Zugangsberechtigungssystem und das Rechtemanagement, die zwischen Content-Eingang und Vertriebs-Abläufen auf Videodienstleistern angewendet werden.
Da Content Provider und Videodienstleister für die Content-Auslieferung an die Cloud verantwortlich zeichnen, benötigen Sie einen zuverlässigen und effizienten Weg für das Hochladen und die Übertragung von Livestreams. Die VCAS Ultra API Integration in AWS Elemental MediaConnect wurde entwickelt, um zwei Hauptanwendungsfälle zu erfüllen – die Sicherung von Vertriebsabläufen für die nachgelagerten Betreiber und die Durchsetzung der Ansprüche, die sicherstellen, dass autorisierte Betreiber Zugang zu den richtigen Livestreams erhalten.
AWS Media Services macht es schnell und äußerst leicht, die Übertragungs- und Multiscreenvideos von AWS vorzubereiten, zu verarbeiten und auszuliefern. AWS Elemental MediaConnect ist ein qualitativ hochwertiger Übertragungsdienst für Livevideos, der es dem Nutzer ermöglicht, erfolgskritische Livevideo-Übertragungsarbeitsabläufe in einem Bruchteil der Zeit und zu einem Teil der Kosten von Satelliten- oder Glasfaserübertragungen mit übertragungsrelevanter Kontrolle und Verwaltung aufzubauen.
Die API-Integration bietet VCAS Ultra Dienste, die in der Verimatrix Secure Cloud™ aufgeboten werden, wobei es sich um eine umfassende Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Plattform handelt, die AWS nutzt, sodass die Kunden keine physischen Server mehr installieren, konfigurieren und verwalten müssen, um VCAS Ultra Dienste durchführen zu können.
„VCAS Ultra ist eine bewährte und weithin akzeptierte Sicherheitslösung für Premiumvideodienste, und unsere API-Integration in AWS Elemental MediaConnect bietet Mehrwert-Flexibilität und -Optionen für den Livevideovertrieb”, so Petr Peterka, CTO von Verimatrix. „Die Fähigkeit, die Vertriebsrechte von Liveübertragungscontent automatisch zu sichern, zu authentifizieren und durchzusetzen, bietet ein weiteres Beispiel für einen Spitzen-Cloud-Arbeitsablauf, der eine überzeugende Alternative zum Satelliten- oder Glasfaservertrieb darstellt.”
Über die beispiellose Bedeutung des sicheren Cloud-basierten Live-Videovertriebs via AWS Elemental MediaConnect hinaus, besitzt diese API-Integration das Potenzial, Bereitstelungsmodelle und Leistungsversprechen von vernetzten Contentvertriebsverläufen weiter auszubauen, welche die End-to-End-Bereitstellung optimieren und das Videoanalyse-Reporting zwischen Content Providern und Videodienstleistern automatisieren.
Weitere Informationen über den Nutzen einer sicheren cloudbasierten Video-Bereitstellung finden Sie auf der NAB 2019 am Stand Nr. SU3110.
Über Verimatrix
Verimatrix spezialisiert sich auf die Ertragssicherung und -verbesserung für vernetzte Geräte und IP-basierte Dienste rund um den Globus. Im Interesse einer notwendigen Verbesserung des digitalen Austauschs zwischen Inhalteanbietern, Videodienstbetreibern und Abonnenten setzt Verimatrix den Fokus auf die Verbesserung des Workflows für die Verbreitung vernetzter Inhalte mithilfe der preisgekrönten VCAS™ Security und Verspective® Analytics Lösungen und eines unübertroffenen Partnerökosystems, um die Kosten und Komplexität, die mit älteren Verbreitungs-Workflows verbunden sind, zu senken. Besuchen Sie www.verimatrix.com, unseren Pay TV Views Blog und folgen Sie uns auf @verimatrixinc, Facebook und LinkedIn, um an der Diskussion teilzunehmen.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190407005053/de/
