Everest Group Names Capgemini a Leader in Life & Pensions Digital Services

|April 8, 2019 02:32 AM EDT
Capgemini today announced that it has been named a Leader for Life & Pensions (L&P) insurance digital services in Everest Group’s inaugural L&P Digital Services PEAK MatrixTM1. Capgemini was acknowledged for its ability to gain global insights through its consulting heritage along with its robust digital services, and partnerships with core product vendors.
“The L&P insurance sector in the last 12-18 months can be characterized by a massive shift from applying digital levers at the peripheries to reimagining business and operating models by deploying digital technologies such as analytics, API-based integration, cloud, machine learning, and RPA. Although cost containment and efficiency gains are still on the top of their strategic agendas, significant investments are now pouring in to create a frictionless experience for end-customers,” said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Robust capabilities across multiple digital technology stacks, wide partnership ecosystem comprising strategic alliances with domain and technology-centric niche vendors, and established credentials to support L&P insurers with consulting-led problem-solving approach to serve unique client requirements, has helped Capgemini position as a Leader on the inaugural Everest Group L&P Insurance Digital Services PEAK MatrixTM.”
According to Shane Cassidy, Managing Director for Insurance at Capgemini, “Making an impact in L&P is all about digital transformation through the right technologies implemented with vision and innovation. Everest Group’s recognition of our strength in L&P confirms that our collaborative approach with clients and alliance partners is the correct way to digitally transform and bring value.”
This report analyzed the capabilities of 19 service providers through an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment based on their absolute market success and delivery capability. The full report, Life & Pensions (L&P) Insurance Digital Services PEAK MatrixTM 2019 – Leapfrogging the Digital Transformation Stage, is available on the Everest Group website.
1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: market impact measured by the market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision & capability measured by vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.
