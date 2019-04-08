Communication Services in Emerging Asia-Pacific 2018-2023 - Facebook is Challenging Local Players and is Set to Become the Dominant Messaging Provider in the Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 05:52 AM EDT
The "Communication Services in Emerging Asia-Pacific: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Users are well-accustomed to OTT voice services, given the high levels of app penetration, though data allowances and poor quality of service on cellular networks remain significant barriers to further adoption
This report provides an outlook on the mobile communication services market in emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), including country views for China, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. It provides forecasts for voice and messaging services provided by both mobile network operators and over-the-top (OTT) providers.
This report provides:
- forecasts for operator services including VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling and IP messaging, as well as traditional voice and messaging services
- quantification of the level of substitution of traditional services by OTT alternatives
- user and traffic forecasts for communication services, including OTT voice and messaging
- an outlook for multi-device usage across smartphones, tablets and PCs/laptops
- data provided for the region as a whole and for Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam
- individual profiles for China, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines
Key Metrics
Non-operator/OTT services
- Voice and messaging
- Active users by device type
- Outgoing traffic by device type
Operator traditional services
- Handsets
- Circuit-switched (CS) voice and SMS
- Outgoing traffic
Operator IP-based services
-
Active users by service type:
- VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, IP messaging
-
Outgoing traffic by service type
- VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, IP messaging
-
Retail revenue
- voice and messaging
- average spend per user
Who Should Read this Report?
- Strategy and planning executives that are responsible for mobile operators' communication services strategies and partnerships with OTT players.
- Executives in mobile operators' technology and innovations teams that are responsible for developing communication services.
- Marketing executives at vendors of communication services equipment and software, as it will help them to understand the needs of their operator customers and to size the addressable market for their products.
Countries Covered
- Bangladesh
- China
- EMAP Region
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Myanmar
- Pakistan
- Rest of EMAP Region
- Thailand
- The Philippines
- Vietnam
- Worldwide
Key Topics Covered
Chapter Nos.
6. Executive summary
7. Worldwide trends
8. Worldwide: 72 trillion OTT IP messages were sent in 2018; this is 12 times the number of messages that were sent using SMS
9. Worldwide: 80% of smartphone users were active on OTT messaging apps in 2018; the penetration of these apps will slow down in the coming years
10. Worldwide: the OTT communication market is heading towards saturation; Facebook's future revenue growth will come from enhanced user monetisation
11. Worldwide: smartphones will continue to be the dominant communication devices, but the use of emerging devices will increase
12. Worldwide: strategic responses from operators vary significantly in different regions
13. Worldwide: operators are migrating smartphone users to VoLTE services; nearly 3.5 billion VoLTE subscribers are expected by 2023
14. Worldwide: many operators are rolling out Wi-Fi calling, primarily to improve indoor coverage; the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 will further increase its adoption and usage
15. Worldwide: the number of RCS users is growing rapidly as operators worldwide are rolling out the technology on Android devices
16. Regional trends
17. Emerging Asia-Pacific: Facebook is challenging local players and is set to become the dominant messaging provider in the region
18. Emerging Asia-Pacific: the roll-out of voice and video features on common communication services has made users accustomed to OTT voice services
19. Country-level trends
20. China: Tencent's services dominate the messaging markets; operators are focusing on voice services
21. Indonesia: LINE dominates the youth market; operators are focusing on improving LTE (and voice) coverage
22. Malaysia: Facebook dominates the app market and is driving regional platform players out
23. Philippines: operators are hoping for success with RCS in what remains a strong traditional messaging market
24. Forecast methodology and assumptions
25. Forecast outputs and definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ws8pj4/communication?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005371/en/
