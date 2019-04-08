Navigant Research Report Finds Activity in the Emerging Hydrogen Economy Is Spreading Across the Energy Value Chain

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 05:55 AM EDT
A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the developing hydrogen economy and interconnections helping drive its business case, providing recommendations for several groups of hydrogen stakeholders.
The hydrogen economy was first envisioned nearly 50 years ago, but it has not come to full fruition partly due to high costs and sufficient availability of alternatives. In recent years, however, momentum has been building as a confluence of factors drives increased investment. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, the emerging hydrogen economy connects different sectors—such as electricity, transport, and industry—and growing activity across the energy value chain mirrors this reach.
“As decarbonizing a warming planet becomes a priority, hydrogen’s ability to be delivered with zero emissions becomes increasingly attractive,” says Adam Forni, principal research analyst at Navigant Research. “Amid this growing interest, entrants from unexpected sectors are expanding the hydrogen value chain, creating opportunity for cross-sector collaborations, partnerships, and merger and acquisition activity.”
According to the report, incumbent fossil players like oil and gas companies and natural gas utilities are interested in limiting the jarring impacts of decarbonization policies and growing revenue from potentially cleaner fossil fuel end products. Meanwhile, electric utilities may look to hydrogen power-to-gas (P2G) electrolyzers as potential large loads to prop up load growth against declining demand.
The report, Emerging Cross-Sector Opportunities in the Hydrogen Economy, analyzes the developing hydrogen economy and interconnections helping drive its business case. The study examines three areas: markets where hydrogen can be disruptive; the hydrogen value chain and positions of more than 200 companies active in hydrogen; and more than 70 existing and planned P2G projects summarized by use case. The report closes with recommendations for several groups of hydrogen stakeholders. Industrial gas companies, transportation players, and electrolyzer and fuel cell companies are among the company types discussed in this report. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.
About Navigant Research
Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.
About Navigant
Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.
* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Emerging Cross-Sector Opportunities in the Hydrogen Economy, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.
