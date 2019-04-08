Hitachi Automotive Systems to Showcase Wide Range of Automotive Technologies at Auto Shanghai 2019

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 05:56 AM EDT
|Image of booth exterior
TOKYO, Apr 8, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems will exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019 - The 18th International Automobile Industry Exhibition, which will be held from April 16-25 in Shanghai, People's Republic of China. During this exhibition, the company will exhibit a wide range of automotive technologies and products that will support the next generation of advanced vehicles, with a focus on technologies for electrification and autonomous driving. The theme of the exhibits will be Moving Forward! To a Future Linking People, Cars and Society.
The automotive industry is currently undergoing a once in a century transformation, propelled by rapid technological innovation in fields such as electrification and autonomous driving. In China, the world's largest automotive market, increasingly strict environmental regulations have been enacted, including the enforcement of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) regulations from January 2019. In light of this situation, automotive manufacturers are launching many new vehicle models such as electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), with China seeing accelerated adoption of environmentally friendly vehicles.
Furthermore, China is currently facing societal challenges, such as traffic accidents and traffic congestion, and through government and private industry collaboration, the development of autonomous driving technology has been rapidly promoted as a measure to solve these challenges. In addition to automotive manufacturers, companies from other industries such as IT are entering the market, driving the accelerated development on new technologies in China.
At Auto Shanghai 2019, Hitachi Automotive Systems will showcase technologies such as vehicle electrification and autonomous driving systems, which will contribute to solving the challenges currently facing automotive society. Moving forward, Hitachi Automotive Systems will focus on solving the challenges of a mobility society by offering next generation automotive technologies.
At this exhibition, Hitachi Automotive Systems will exhibit in the Hitachi Booth (Booth No. 5BF-025) at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. The exhibits will be divided into the following sections.
Exhibition Details
1. Autonomous Driving System - All in One Car
In addition to "electrification technology" such as motors and inverters, there will also be exhibits of "360 degrees sensing technology" to detect the surrounding situation by combining peripheral recognition sensors such as cameras and radars, and "safety control technology" such as chassis products and control units that control the vehicle based on the information detected. An autonomous driving system realized through the coordination of these technologies will be fitted to a showcase car for a virtual display combining actual equipment and video footage.
2. Electric Powertrain System Corner
Panels, video and actual machines will introduce our core technology and concepts for electrification, the demand for which is growing such as for compliance with ZEV regulations.
3. Autonomous Driving System Corner
Videos will introduce the demonstration runs of our autonomous driving systems, which contribute to safe, secure and comfortable autonomous driving.
4. High Efficiency Engine Combustion Control Systems Corner
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
An introduction will be given to our engine combustion control systems which can reduce the amount of CO2 emitted by converting fuel energy into kinetic energy without waste and improving the thermal efficiency.
5. Improved Fuel Economy Engine Systems Corner
Videos will introduce our control systems for each of "combustion," "heat" and "energy," as our next generation high efficiency engine systems aiming for even higher fuel economy.
6. VR Ride Theater Corner
The autonomous driving technology of the Hitachi Group can be experienced in the eight-person VR Ride Theater with a realistic 360 degrees three-dimensional image. When wearing the headset, visitors can enjoy the powerful travel scenes of the autonomous driving of the future.
About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine powertrain systems, electric powertrain systems and integrated vehicle control systems.
For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Contact:
Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 7, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 7, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 7, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 7, 2019 05:00 PM EDT