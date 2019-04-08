Quanergy Names Kevin Kennedy to Board of Directors

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 06:15 AM EDT
Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced the addition of Dr. Kevin J. Kennedy to its board of directors. Kennedy brings immense leadership experience across a myriad of sectors, including technology and consulting. As Quanergy’s newest board member, Kennedy will help identify new business development opportunities and drive strategic direction.
Quanergy holds a unique position in the LiDAR industry as one of the few companies diversifying the applications of this technology. The automotive industry remains a key vertical for the company, and the past year also saw large advancements across various industries, particularly within the security and industrial automation sectors. With deep knowledge in growth strategy and evolving business models, Kennedy is an invaluable addition as Quanergy continues to bring LiDAR technology to new markets.
“As the LiDAR technology reaches new thresholds, Quanergy is committed to continually adding established industry professionals to our team to guide the company through these critical stages,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO and co-founder of Quanergy. “Kevin’s expertise on our board will not only give Quanergy an advantage when it comes to strategy execution but also sharpen our overall business development methodologies.”
Kennedy brings decades of leadership experience to the Quanergy team, after years of providing rapid revenue and profit growth as well as organizational development across many companies. Kennedy is currently senior managing director at Blue Ridge Partners where he guides clients to achieve revenue goals while developing a wider client base. Prior to that, Kennedy held leadership positions across a variety of companies, including president and CEO at Avaya, president and CEO at JDS Uniphase Corporation, COO at OpenWave Systems Ltd. and senior vice president, Service Provider Line of Business at Cisco Systems, Inc. Additionally, Kennedy has extensive board experience across private and non-profit sectors with positions at Avaya, KLA Tencor, Digital Realty and the Canary Foundation, among others.
“This is a pivotal time to join a company within the LiDAR industry, as the space is experiencing continued expansion,” said Kevin Kennedy. “Quanergy is a forward-thinking innovative company that has seen the immense possibilities of LiDAR from the beginning, and is set to push the numerous industries that can utilize the technology to realize its full potential.”
About Quanergy Systems, Inc.
Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.
