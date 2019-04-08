HyperX Announces First Wireless Headset Under $100

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 06:22 AM EDT
HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it is now shipping the HyperX Cloud Stinger™ Wireless gaming headset and HyperX™ Cloud Alpha Purple Edition. The light weight Cloud Stinger Wireless gaming headset weighs just 270 grams, features 90-degree rotating earcups for an adaptive fit and offers up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. Cloud Alpha Purple Edition combines the qualities of the original Cloud Alpha with a fresh new purple and white color scheme. Both Cloud headsets provide immersive in-game audio, multi-platform compatibility and signature HyperX comfort.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005115/en/
Cloud Alpha Purple and Cloud Stinger Wireless (Photo: Business Wire)
The Stinger Wireless utilizes intuitive onboard controls, includes a swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone and 50mm directional drivers, delivering high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. The wireless headset provides great sound for gaming, chat and watching movies at an affordable price.
Cloud Alpha Purple Edition features dual chamber technology to deliver accurate in-game sound with incredible range and tone. The dual chambers allow the Cloud Alpha to tune bass separate from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound that makes games, music and movies more realistic and immersive. Cloud Alpha also features a detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to adjust volume and mute the microphone.
“We are excited to expand our award-winning headset line with the addition of HyperX Cloud Stinger, the best value for a wireless headset under $100,” said Tyler Needles, global audio business manager, HyperX. “We are always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience and expanding our Cloud Alpha lineup with a new purple edition brings a new color option to our fans.”
The Cloud Stinger Wireless headset and Cloud Alpha Purple Edition are built on the comfort and sound DNA of previous Cloud headsets. Cloud Stinger Wireless operates on 2.4GHz wireless providing freedom from cords, featuring on-ear cup volume control and a swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling mic. The HyperX Stinger Wireless is PC, PS4™, PS4™ Pro ready. Cloud Alpha features a detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to adjust volume and mute the microphone right on the cable. Cloud Alpha also offers multi-platform compatibility with PC, PS, PS Pro, Xbox One™1, Xbox One S™1, Mac®, Mobile2, Nintendo Switch™, and other virtual reality systems with 3.5mm ports3. Offering players clearer voice quality and excellent sound for enhanced team communication, the Cloud Alpha is also TeamSpeak™ and Discord certified.
Availability
HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless is exclusively available now through Best Buy’s network of retail outlets and online at Bestbuy.com for $99.99 MSRP. Cloud Alpha Purple Edition is available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets for $99.99 MSRP. For more information on HyperX Cloud headsets and global availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud headset product page.
HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless Headset Specifications:
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz
Impedance: 32 Ω
Sound pressure level: 109dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
T.H.D.: < 2%
Weight: 270g (0.5 lbs)
Cable length and type: USB charging cable (1m)
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 100Hz-7,000Hz
Sensitivity: -47dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)
Battery Life*
17 hours
Wireless Range
2.4GHz
Up to 12 meters (40 ft)
HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition Headset Specifications:
Headphone
Driver: Custom dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 13Hz–27,000Hz
Impedance: 65 Ω
Sound pressure level: 98dB SPL/mW at 1kHz
T.H.D.: < 1%
Weight: 298g
Weight with mic & cable: 336g
Cable length and type: Detachable headset cable (1.3m) + PC extension cable (2m)
Connection: Detachable headset cable - 3.5mm plug (4 pole) + PC extension cable - 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 50Hz-18,000 Hz
Sensitivity: -43dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)
*Tested at 50% headphone volume
1 Adapter required for Xbox One controllers with no 3.5mm
port. (Adapter sold separately)
2 Compatible with devices with CTIA standard connectors
3 Compatible with Virtual Reality systems with 3.5mm port
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx
Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005115/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 7, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 7, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 7, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 7, 2019 05:00 PM EDT