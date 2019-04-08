United Kingdom's Animation, VFX & Games Industry to 2020 - The Total Value of the UK Games Industry is Projected to Reach US$ 5 Billion by 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "UK Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 3.8 billion in 2017. The games sector is the fastest growing sector in the media and entertainment industry in the UK. The traditional gaming sector includes video games on PCs and games consoles that can connect to TVs and have portable hardware.
The console industry is still strong, especially in countries where consumers cannot afford to buy the newest models, which keeps older models in demand and gamers trade used console games with one another. The console market will continue to be popular due to the higher costs of digital video games and a lack of network infrastructure, especially in developing economies, which will keep physical distribution relevant. The console market is complemented by the proliferation of portable, handheld devices and tablets.
- The UK is Europe's second largest gaming market with over 32.4 million active users
- The total value of the UK games industry was US$ 4.18 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5 billion by 2020
The British animation industry is characterised by a large number of small independent studios. There are around 469 studios in the UK, including those involved in the games sector, employing about 5,400 people. The majority of companies employ less than 10 people and the average annual turnover was approximately 750,000.
About 300 of these companies worked on mainstream production for film and television. Of these, about 50 regularly work on feature film and television programmes, as opposed to just producing commercials and promotional films. In addition to independent studios, the BBC also has a small in-house unit producing animation.
The UK's animation sector is a creative success story. It has many animation producers with an established international reputation. It is responsible for worldwide television hits like Thomas the Tank Engine, Wallace and Gromit, Bob the Builder, The Animals of Farthing Wood, Dangermouse, The World of Peter Rabbit, The Snowman, The Adventures of Captain Pugwash, Spot the Dog, Percy the Park Keeper, and 64 Zoo Lane, and feature films such as Watership Down, The Wind in the Willows, Chicken Run and Christmas Carol - The Movie. US studios such as Walt Disney have previously based productions like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? in the UK. British animators have bagged international awards, including prestigious Oscars and International Emmy's.
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in the UK
Industry Structure
Recent Movie Trends in the UK
Size of Animation Industry in the UK
- INDUSTRY SUCCESS
- CHALLENGES
- INDUSTRY SKILL SETS
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Animation Co-Productions in the UK
Animation Studios in the UK
- STRATEGIES FOR ANIMATION STUDIOS IN UK
Animation Television Channels in the UK
Video Games Industry in the UK
- KEY TRENDS IN THE UK VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN THE UK
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THE UK
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THE UK
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN THE UK
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN THE UK
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry in the UK
Video Games Market Segments in the UK
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN THE UK
- ESPORTS MARKET IN THE UK
Video Games Market Size & Opportunity in the UK
