vXchnge Executives Discuss Data Center Channel Trends at Channel Partners 2019

|April 8, 2019 06:47 AM EDT
vXchnge:
vXchnge Exhibiting at Channel Partners 2019. Booth #1141 (Photo: Business Wire)
WHAT: vXchnge, an award-winning data-center-as-a-service (DCaaS) provider, will exhibit at Channel Partners 2019 (#CPExpo), the annual Channel Partners Conference & Expo. Channel Partners Conference & Expo is an annual premiere event for VARs, managed service providers, systems integrators and other service providers.
WHO: . vXchnge’s co-founder and CEO Keith Olsen, co-founder and CMO Ernest Sampera, and Vice President of Channel Sales Joseph Mileo will attend Channel Partners Conference and Expo and are available for interviews about trends as it relates to data centers and the channel. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please click here: https://www.vxchnge.com/channel-partner-lp
WHEN: April 9-12th, 2019
WHERE: Channel Partners Conference and Expo,
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada
vXchnge will exhibit at booth #1141 in the Exhibit Hall.
About vXchnge
vXchnge is the leading data-center-as-a-service provider dedicated to protecting global and emerging brands, while improving the business performance of its customers. As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center provider across the U.S., vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability and security for its customers. vXchnge’s broad geographic footprint puts its customers at “the Edge,” where they can serve customers locally and reach more businesses and more consumers in more markets. vXchnge is a channel focused company focused on the success of their partners. vXchnge is committed to a business model that enhances channel partners profitability and is flexible enough to help you win against your competitors. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.vxchnge.com or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005011/en/
