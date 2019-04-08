HD Radio and FEMA Demonstrate Emergency Notification Capabilities

|By Business Wire
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). As part of the agreement, FEMA will integrate HD Radio’s Emergency Alerts feature into its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) test and demonstration center in Maryland. The test facility houses all of the communication technologies used for emergency alerting, and provides education for state emergency responders, politicians, and other government officials. HD Radio’s Emergency Alert feature will be on demonstration at NAB Show 2019 in the FEMA/IPAWS booth, located at Central Hall Stand C3330.
“We are excited about this agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” said Ashruf El-Dinary, vice president of radio technology solutions at Xperi. “The integration of HD Radio’s Emergency Alerts feature in the IPAWS facility will demonstrate the capabilities of digital radio technology as an advanced emergency notification solution for the public. For the first time FEMA will have the ability to test the Emergency Alert System using commercial HD Radio receivers.”
The HD Radio Emergency Alerts feature provides visual as well as auditory notifications to consumers. The digital radio features allow broadcasters to expand public service information in local communities. HD Radio receivers with the Emergency Alerts feature are available in select vehicles, as well as aftermarket and tabletop radios, in the U.S. and Canada.
For more information on HD Radio, please visit www.hdradio.com and @HDRadio on Twitter and Instagram. For more information about the Xperi automotive business, please visit www.xperi.com/futureofauto.
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
About FEMA
FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) is an internet-based capability that federal, state, local, tribal and territorial authorities can use to issue critical public alerts and warnings.
During an emergency, alert and warning officials need to provide the public with life-saving information quickly. IPAWS is a modernization and integration of the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure, and will save time when time matters most, protecting life and property.
Federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial alerting authorities can use IPAWS and integrate local systems that use Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) standards with the IPAWS infrastructure. IPAWS provides public safety officials with an effective way to alert and warn the public about serious emergencies using the Emergency Alert System (EAS), Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio, and other public alerting systems from a single interface. View a list of IPAWS Organizations with Public Alerting Authority Completed in each state.
