LendingHome Honored with Top Industry Awards from HousingWire and Fintech Breakthrough

April 8, 2019 07:24 AM EDT
LendingHome – the fix-and-flip industry's No. 1 lender – today announced it is the recipient of top awards in the housing and financial technology industries. LendingHome is proud to have been named:
Winner of the “Digital Mortgage Innovation Award” by FinTech Breakthrough
FinTech Breakthrough is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market. This year’s award program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from across the globe, according to James Johnson, Fintech Breakthrough’s managing director.
“LendingHome perfectly embodies the spirit of the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, providing a simple, effective ‘break through’ technology solution that addresses an underserved market in the financial services space,” said Johnson. “With more than $3 billion in mortgage loans since its founding, LendingHome is a well-established leader in the mortgage industry, and its recent focus on the fix-and-flip industry has yielded impressive results, as it is now the No. 1 lender to the U.S. fix and flip industry, by number of loans and by dollar volume. We are proud to congratulate LendingHome on their impressive success in the digital mortgage industry, and we are thrilled to recognize LendingHome as a marquee 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Award winner.”
This is LendingHome’s second Fintech Breakthrough Award. In 2018, the startup was named “Best Digital Mortgage Product.”
Winner of the HousingWire Tech100 Award
According to HousingWire – a top-tier media publication covering the U.S. mortgage and housing markets – the companies featured in this year’s Tech100 range from “innovative startups to technology giants” that “continue to push the edge of innovation to move markets forward.”
HousingWire has bestowed this honor on LendingHome for three consecutive years: 2017, 2018, and 2019. This year, HousingWire’s editorial team highlighted LendingHome’s automated technology and predictive analytics that are specific to the fix-and-flip industry: “The (LendingHome) tech platform is able to predict whether a project will be financially successful, because LendingHome implemented tech-enabled credit models specific to this space. Access to big data and instant algorithms make accurate lending decisions within seconds.”
These awards follow an earlier prestigious moment in 2019 for LendingHome: In February, Forbes named the startup to its annual Fintech 50 List for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes just 50 companies that are “making industry-changing innovation.”
LendingHome is also a finalist for Top Real Estate Platform at the LendIt Fintech Industry Awards. Winners will be revealed on April 9.
About LendingHome:
LendingHome has designed a better way for people to buy a home. Its built-from-scratch technology has transformed a slow, painful, paper-based process into a fast, transparent, online experience. Since it started lending in mid-2014, LendingHome has funded more than $3.5 billion in mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Pittsburgh, Pa. To learn more, go to www.lendinghome.com or www.lendinghome.com/careers. NMLS ID #1125207
