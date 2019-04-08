BMW Signs Agreement with DXC Technology to Accelerate Driverless Car Development

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has signed an agreement to support BMW’s autonomous vehicle development via the High Performance D3 platform. DXC provides services that help deliver and simplify data analysis and algorithmic training to reduce the time and cost to develop autonomous vehicles.
The BMW Group High Performance D3 platform supports the autonomous vehicle development program, gathering massive amounts of road-travel data from the global BMW test fleet. Using DXC’s digital solution, BMW’s manufacturing research and development teams will be able to collect, store and manage vehicle sensor data in seconds rather than days or weeks, resulting in faster autonomous drive development cycles.
“Autonomous driving is at the heart of BMW Group’s ‘NUMBER ONE > NEXT’ strategy,” said Alejandro Vukotich, senior vice president, Autonomous Driving and Driver Assistance at BMW Group. “DXC will greatly support our commitment to maximizing innovation, which will benefit our customers. With the managed services, we are able to ramp up the solution to support the next stage of the future of BMW Group’s autonomous drive platform.”
“The next five years will be pivotal as technology and partner ecosystems continue to help revolutionize the automotive industry,” said Edward Ho, executive vice president and general manager, Offerings, DXC Technology. “DXC welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with BMW Group to advance autonomous driving development capabilities. With the platform and tools provided by DXC, BMW engineers are able to significantly accelerate the engineering and testing of autonomous driving algorithms.”
DXC is focused on enabling autonomous driving research and development by expediting engineering and testing cycles. An example of this capability is DXC Robotic Drive, which rapidly accelerates the autonomous driving development process — from data collection, storage and analysis to deployment of evolved knowledge. Built on an open-source ecosystem, DXC Robotic Drive is available on-premise or in a cloud or hybrid environment, allowing workloads to be moved easily. Engineers can work collaboratively and in an agile fashion regardless of their geographic locations. Using a single platform for storage, processing and training means hardware and software requirements, and hence cost and complexity, are reduced. Data can be collected globally but monitored centrally, maximizing efficiency and reducing cost.
The DXC Robotic Drive platform and toolkit are composed of digital analytics, cloud and platform services, and security and applications offerings. DXC offers a global network of Automotive Centers of Excellence where DXC’s partners and clients collaborate, build and deliver industry innovation. Learn more about DXC Robotic Drive and how DXC is transforming the automotive industry.
About DXC Technology
As the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore thrive.dxc.technology, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.
