BMW und DXC Technology schließen Vertrag, um die Entwicklung des Autonomen Fahrens zu beschleunigen

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) hat mit BMW einen Vertrag unterzeichnet, um die autonome Fahrzeugentwicklung von BMW über die High Performance D3 Plattform zu unterstützen. DXC bietet Dienstleistungen an, die zur Bereitstellung und Vereinfachung von Datenanalysen und dem Training der notwendigen Algorithmen beitragen, um Zeit und Kosten bei der Entwicklung von autonomen Fahrzeugen zu reduzieren.
Die BMW Group High Performance D3 Plattform unterstützt das hauseigene autonome Fahrzeugentwicklungsprogramm und sammelt enorme Mengen an Straßenfahrdaten aus der globalen BMW Forschungs- und Entwicklungsflotte. Mit der digitalen Lösung von DXC sind BMWs Forschungs- und Entwicklungsteams in der Lage, Daten von Fahrzeugsensoren nicht in Tagen oder Wochen, sondern in Sekundenschnelle zu sammeln, zu speichern und zu verwalten. Das führt zu schnelleren Entwicklungszyklen.
„Autonomes Fahren ist das Herzstück der BMW-Strategie NUMBER ONE > NEXT", sagte Alejandro Vukotich, Senior Vice President, Driver Assistance and Autonomous Driving Development, BMW Group. „DXC wird unser Engagement tatkräftig unterstützen, Innovationen zum Vorteil für unsere Kunden zu maximieren. Mit den Managed Services können wir die Lösung hochfahren, um die nächste Zukunftsstufe der BMW-Group-Initiative für das autonome Fahren voranzutreiben.”
„Die nächsten fünf Jahre werden entscheidend sein, da Technologie- und Partner-Ökosysteme weiterhin dazu beitragen, die Automobilindustrie zu revolutionieren", sagte Edward Ho, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Offerings, DXC Technology. „DXC begrüßt die Möglichkeit, mit der BMW Group zusammenzuarbeiten, um die Entwicklungsfähigkeiten des autonomen Fahrens voranzutreiben. Mit der Plattform und den Tools von DXC sind die BMW-Ingenieure in der Lage, die Entwicklung und Testphasen autonomer Fahralgorithmen deutlich zu beschleunigen."
DXC fokussiert sich darauf, Forschung und Entwicklung für autonomes Fahren voranzustreiben, indem es die Entwicklungs- und Testzyklen beschleunigt. Ein Beispiel dafür ist DXC Robotic Drive, das den Entwickungsprozess des autonomen Fahrens beschleunigt – von der Detanerfassung, Speicherung und Analyse bis hin zur Bereitstellung des entwickelten Wissens. DXC Robotic Drive basiert auf einem Open-Source-Ökosystem und ist vor Ort in einer Cloud- oder Hybrid-Umgebung verfügbar, so dass Arbeitslasten leicht verschoben werden können. Ingenieure arbeiten damit unabhängig von ihrem geografischen Standort und agil zusammen. Die Nutzung einer einzigen Plattform für Speicherung, Verarbeitung und KI-Training reduziert die Hard- und Softwareanforderungen und damit die Kosten und die Komplexität. Daten lassen sich global sammeln, aber zentral überwachen. Das maximiert die Effizienz und senkt die Kosten.
Die DXC Robotic Drive-Plattform und das Toolkit umfassen Analytik, Cloud, Plattform- Sicherheits- und Application Services. DXC Technology bietet ein weltweites Netzwerk von Automotive-Centers of Excellence, in denen Partner und Kunden von DXC zusammenarbeiten, entwickeln und Branchen-Innovationen vorantreiben. Erfahren Sie mehr über DXC-Robotic-Drive. Weitere Informationen darüber, wie DXC die Automobilindustrie verändert, finden Sie hier.
Über DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) ist der weltweit führende unabhängige End-to-End IT-Dienstleister. Das Unternehmen führt die digitale Transformation für seine Kunden durch, indem es die klassische IT modernisiert und integriert sowie digitale Lösungen passgenau einsetzt, um bessere Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen. Die technologische Unabhängigkeit des Unternehmens, seine globalen Talente und das umfangreiche Partnernetzwerk ermöglichen es 6.000 privaten und öffentlichen Kunden in 70 Ländern, von Veränderungen zu profitieren. DXC ist ein anerkannter Marktführer im Bereich Corporate Responsibility. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter dxc.technology und erkunden Sie hier thrive.dxc.technology, die Thought Leadership Plattform von DXC für Changemaker und Innovatoren.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005160/de/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 7, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 7, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 7, 2019 06:00 PM EDT