2019 Study on Connected Toys - Worldwide Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies (2016-2026) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

April 8, 2019 07:37 AM EDT
The "Global Connected Toys Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global connected toys market is expected to reach US$ 69.16 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
The toy industry has been even more enchanted with the potential of the Internet of Things. Connected toys have already engaged in direct communication with children, real-time tracking of children's activities, and in the storage of personal data that includes the child's name, photos, and voice recordings. These toys can make learning fun for children and help parents keep track of their whereabouts.
Increase in a number of internet users coupled with the rising popularity of various hand-held devices such as smartphones and tablets together is driving the awareness and growth of connected toys market worldwide.
On the other hand, children are vulnerable consumers who often do not understand exactly how a connected toy works and what risks it may pose. To overcome these security concerns, regulations can play an important role in achieving more secure products. For instance, in the U.S., the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule has been extended to smart toys. Also in Europe, the General Data Protection Regulation likely to have a positive outcome on connected toy data security and privacy.
Based on product type, app-enabled mechanical toys & drones garnered the largest market share in 2017. Advances in application programming interface (API) for connected toys is expected to enhance the market growth. Based on geography, North America led the market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant in the years to come. Growing adoption of smart technologies in the region is expected to boost the growth of connected toys market in the years to come.
Competitive Insights
Major players in the connected toys market include Sphero, Hasbro, Sony Corporation, KidsII Inc., Playmobil, Fisher-Price, Inc., The Lego Group, Mattel Inc., K'NEX Industries Inc., LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., Tomy Company, Ltd., and Jakks Pacific, Inc. among others. The connected toys manufacturers are adopting several strategies in order to thrive in a competitive environment. Partnerships, new product developments remain the most important strategies that are been adopted by the key players to gain an edge over others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Connected Toys Market
2.2. Global Connected Toys Market, by Toy Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global Connected Toys Market, by Device Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global Connected Toys Market, by Connectivity Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)
2.5. Global Connected Toys Market, by Sales Channel, 2017 (US$ Bn)
2.6. Global Connected Toys Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global Connected Toys Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Connected Toys Market, by Toy Type , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. App-enabled Mechanical Toys & Drones
4.3. Voice/Image Recognition Toys
4.4. Health Tracking Toys/Wearables
5. Global Connected Toys Market, by Device Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Smartphone & Tablet Connected Toys
5.3. Laptop Connected Toys
5.4. Console Connected Toys
6. Global Connected Toys Market, by Connectivity Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Wi-Fi
6.3. Bluetooth
6.4. RFID/NFC
7. Global Connected Toys Market, by Sales Channel, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. Online Retail
7.3. Direct Retail
8. North America Connected Toys Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
9. Europe Connected Toys Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
10. Asia Pacific Connected Toys Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
11. Rest of the World Connected Toys Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)
12. Company Profiles
12.1. Sphero
12.2. Hasbro Inc.
12.3. Sony Corporation
12.4. KidsII Inc.
12.5. Playmobil
12.6. Fisher-Price Inc.
12.7. The Lego Group
12.8. Mattel Inc.
12.9. K'NEX Industries Inc.
12.10. LeapFrog Enterprises Inc.
12.11. Tomy Company Ltd.
12.12. Jakks Pacific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3k821
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005419/en/
