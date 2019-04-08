Connected Home Security Systems: Worldwide Industry Insights Report, 2019 - The Market is Expected to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Connected Home Security Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global connected home security systems market is expected to demonstrate a noteworthy growth in the years to come and is projected to reach US$ 32.5 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Connected security systems are a useful addition to today's home where security is an important issue. Connected home security systems are becoming powerful tools that gives peace of mind and power to the user. These systems act as the centralized control systems of the home's door locks, lighting, appliances and security. Rising need of having seamless connectivity and proliferation of remote monitoring in homes have aided the growth of connected home security systems market worldwide.
The global connected home security system market on the basis of product type was led by cameras and monitoring systems in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the years to come. The growth of this segment is primarily backed by the increasing incidents of house robbery and thefts, which is encouraging the house owners to invest into enhanced safety and security solutions with efficient & effective cameras and monitoring systems.
Further, based on geography, North America garnered the largest market share in the connected home security system market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. High adoption of connected home security installations coupled availability of low-cost security & monitoring devices is facilitating the market growth in the region.
Competitive Insights
The globally connected home security system manufacturers are adopting several strategies in order to thrive in a competitive environment. Partnerships, new product developments remain the most vital strategies that are been implemented by the key players to gain an edge over others.
Major players in the connected home security system market include ADT Inc., Tyco Security Products, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc., August Home, Ooma, Inc., Canary Connect, Inc., Cocoon Labs Ltd, Control4 Corporation, Frontpoint Security Solutions, G4S PLC, Honeywell International, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Kuna Systems, Kwikset, Nest Labs, Panasonic Corporation, Protect America, Inc., Samsung, SimpliSafe, Vivint, Inc., Vodafone Group, PLC, and Withings among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Connected Home Security System Market
2.2. Global Connected Home Security System Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.3. Global Connected Home Security System Market, by Connectivity Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.4. Global Connected Home Security System Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Mn)
2.5. Global Connected Home Security System Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global Connected Home Security System Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Mn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. See-Saw Analysis
3.3.1. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017
3.5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017
3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Connected Home Security System Market, by Product Type , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Locks and Sensors
4.3. Detectors
4.4. Alarms
4.5. Cameras and Monitoring Systems
5. Global Connected Home Security System Market, by Connectivity Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Wi-Fi
5.3. Bluetooth
5.4. RFID/NFC
5.5. Others (Zigbee, etc.)
6. Global Connected Home Security System Market, by End-user, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Condominiums and Apartments
6.3. Independent Homes
7. North America Connected Home Security System Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
8. Europe Connected Home Security System Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
9. Asia Pacific Connected Home Security System Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
10. Rest of the World Connected Home Security System Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
11. Company Profiles
11.1. ADT Inc.
11.2. Tyco Security Products
11.3. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
11.4. August Home
11.5. Ooma Inc.
11.6. Canary Connect Inc.
11.7. Cocoon Labs Ltd.
11.8. Control4 Corporation
11.9. Frontpoint Security Solutions
11.10. G4S PLC
11.11. Honeywell International Inc.
11.12. Comcast Corporation
11.13. Kuna Systems
11.14. Kwikset
11.15. Nest Labs
11.16. Panasonic Corporation
11.17. Protect America Inc.
11.18. Samsung
11.19. SimpliSafe
11.20. Vivint Inc.
11.21. Vodafone Group PLC
11.22. Withings
