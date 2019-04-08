LaCie Boosts Productivity for Creative Pros with Rugged RAID Shuttle and 2big RAID Professional Storage Solutions at the 2019 NAB Show

NAB Booth# SL8511 – Today at the 2019 NAB Show, LaCie, the premium brand from Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), announced two new storage solutions for creative professionals and prosumers. The new LaCie® Rugged® RAID Shuttle and LaCie 2big RAID build on the brand’s record of efficient preservation of high-value, high-resolution digital imagery through the capture, edit, distribution, and archiving workflow.

Digital transformation in the media and entertainment industry has led to rapid data growth. In fact, according to a recent IDC whitepaper sponsored by Seagate, the media and entertainment (M&E) datasphere – the amount of data created, captured or replicated across the globe – is expected to grow at a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2025.

For 30 years, LaCie has helped creative professionals from production houses to hard-core hobbyists manage their data and the new LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle and LaCie 2big RAID offer two new solutions to easily share, manage, and keep data secure.

“M&E continues to see extraordinary growth in high-value digital content creation,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of consumer solutions and global marketing for Seagate. “Seagate and LaCie brands are synonymous with quality storage solutions required for today’s complex workflows. We’re also addressing the growing need to keep data secure during the entire creative process.”

Shuttle Your Projects Safely

Addressing the increasing demand for reliable, high-performance storage offering portability, the LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle, designed by acclaimed product designer, Neil Poulton, is the next iteration of the brand’s popular Rugged lineup. For 14 years, the Rugged drives have served creative professionals across the globe with reliable and secure storage solutions that offer industry-leading drop, shock, water, and dust resistance.

Designed with its famous orange rubber shell, the Rugged RAID Shuttle sports a massive 8TB of storage capacity in a clever flat design that can easily fit in a backpack or shipping envelope, making it an ideal shuttle drive for creative pros. It offers up to 250 MB/s in RAID 0 for performance, and RAID 1 for data redundancy, easily configured through the LaCie Toolkit. The drive also features Seagate Secure™ Hardware Encryption with password protection helping to keep your sensitive data protected from unauthorized access or intellectual property theft.

The Rugged RAID Shuttle offers USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gb/s) technology with USB-C connector compatible with next-generation Thunderbolt 3 and is backward compatible with USB 3.0. With a 3-year limited warranty and Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services included, the drive includes a complimentary 1-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud® All-Apps plan (a $52.99 value) featuring Adobe Premiere® Pro, Photoshop®, Adobe Illustrator®, and more. The 8TB LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle will be available in May with an MSRP of $529.99.

Professional Raid Made Easy

For creatives who constantly juggle data-intensive projects with the need for professional grade speed, the LaCie 2big RAID offers up to 16TB of capacity for desktop storage featuring Seagate’s IronWolf® Pro enterprise-class drives. Users can transfer footage quickly and efficiently with speeds of up to 440 MB/s and rely on the device’s USB-C connection for universal compatibility including Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gb/s), and legacy USB 3.0.

Also designed by Neil Poulton, the LaCie 2big RAID features a handsome space gray aluminum enclosure designed to reduce noise and vibration. It is pre-formatted exFAT and takes the mystery out of setting up RAID modes through the included LaCie Toolkit with RAID configuration. With a standard 5-Year Limited Warranty with Rescue Data Recovery Services and complimentary 1-month Adobe Creative Cloud All-Apps plan, LaCie 2big RAID is available this month with MSRPs of $419 (4TB), $529 (8TB), and $739 (16TB).

For those joining the 2019 NAB Show in person, LaCie and Seagate (South Hall booth # SL8511) will demonstrate how the latest storage systems and solutions can help improve the creative workflow process from creative hobbyists through professionals running the biggest post-production studios.

